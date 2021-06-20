ONTARIO — The Ontario School Board met Tuesday for an executive session under ORS 192.660 regarding two appeals.
They began the meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, in Ontario. They conversed in the executive meeting before breaking into open session in order to put forth two motions.
Both appeals were made by parent Kate Draper, who was in attendance throughout the meeting.
The board approved Draper’s appeal regarding the investigation of Vice Principal Nathan Sandberg, as motioned by Director Renae Corn. Director Craig Geddes seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
”With regard to the complaint against Vice Principal Sanderberg, the board finds the threatened consequences in this matter were disproportionate to the individual conduct, and the board does not support retaliation; and as such does not uphold the findings of Superintendent Albisu,” said Chairwoman Renae Corn. “We believe students should be valued, safe, and secure. Mutual integrity, trust, and respect are essential for positive relationships”
The board overturned Draper’s second appeal regarding the findings of the investigation against Principal Jodi Elizondo by Superintendent Nikki Albisu.
The board had previously met and decided to uphold those findings.
After hearing the appeal, they still upheld Albisu’s decision.
Corn made the motion, which was seconded by Board Member Blanca Rodriguez. It passed unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.