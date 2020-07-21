ONTARIO – Following an executive session meeting on Monday, the Ontario School District Board of Directors will be seeking a new member as chairman Mike Blackaby announced his resignation on Tuesday in an email set out to fellow members of the board.
“I am not able to continue to serve on the Ontario School 8C School Board,” Blackaby wrote in an email to the other four members of the board and Superintendent Nikki Albisu. “Please accept this notice that I resign as a Board Member.”
Blackaby first joined the Ontario School Board in November 2011, replacing Nancy Alvarado who had resigned that October.
"I believe in the Ontario 8C School District," Blackaby wrote in a seperate statement. "I support, and will continue to support, the students, administration, faculty and staff."
In a phone interview on Tuesday night, Blackaby said his decision to resign came as he realized that the School Board may not be in favor of releasing legal findings into multiple items that a lawyer researched regarding a tort claim that was filed by board member Eric Evans earlier this year.
“When I realized that we weren’t getting a vote to release the information, that was it,” Blackaby said. “It’s disappointing.”
The Ontario School Board of Directors met on Monday in executive session under Oregon Statute 192.660(2)(h), which indicates that the school board “may hold executive session to consult with counsel concerning the legal rights and duties of a public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.”
The Ontario School District is not currently named in any legal case, but they did have a tort claim submitted by Evans on Jan. 13, alleging that he has “been subject to libel, defamation, bullying, harassment and retaliation by fourteen unnamed administrators via the ‘8C School District Administration Request.’”
The unsigned document (which alleged to be written by 14 of 18 Ontario School District administrators) was circulated in Ontario in the summer of 2019, and asked for the resignations of Evans and Derrick Draper.
In mid-April, the School Board voted to have Hungerford Law investigate three of Evans’ claims in his tort claim that a separate lawyer had decided that Evans had reason to file a lawsuit against.
The Ontario School Board received those legal findings from Hungerford in early May. Hungerford’s findings have not been made public.
In September, the Ontario School Board had made legal findings open to the public, when Hungerford researched the “8C School District Administration Request” document and found that Evans and Draper had not violated any laws or board policies.
"I believe the public has a right to know the outcome of the investigations and an accounting for the thousands of dollars spent on attorney fees," Blackaby said.
The next meeting of the Ontario School Board of Directors is scheduled for Monday with a work session at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting to start at 7 p.m.
