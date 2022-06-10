Ontario Saturday Market starts back up this weekend

This weekend marks the grand opening for the Ontario Saturday Market season. Vendors will be set up from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Moore Park on the corner of South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue in downtown Ontario. They will be there every Saturday through Sept. 24.
ONTARIO — Looking to support local farmers, artisans and other merchants? Ontario Saturday Market gets underway this weekend and will be set up in its usual space at Moore Park from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Saturday through Sept. 24.
More than 32 vendors are expected for opening day, alongside two food trucks, Jay’s Dawgs and Mal’s Mobile Mess, according to a news release.
In addition to locally grown fruits and vegetables, shoppers will find an assortment of items, including homemade soaps and lotions and a variety of crafts. Organizer Teri Ann Finnerty says there will be an assortment of new crafters among the vendors this year.
Furthermore, the Double Up Food Bucks Program has been expanded and will include a $20 match, up $10 from previous years. The program provides free matching funds for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients, the release states. The way it works is that shoppers with EBT cards can spend up to $20 on eligible foods. For every dollar spent, they will receive tokens to be redeemed with market vendors. As such, families that spend $20 of SNAP benefits on fresh produce can get a total of $40 worth.
“We’re so excited to expand DUFB in 2022 to serve new communities in regions of the state that haven’t previously had access to the program,” Molly Notarianni, executive director of Farmers Market Fund, was quoted in the release.
The program is available at 78 markets in 25 counties in Oregon.
“Double Up Food Bucks is really a triple win: It uplifts Oregon families, supports family farms, and strengthens local economies,” Notarianni said.
