Ontario Saturday Market continues

Shoppers purchase pints of blueberries during a recent Ontario Saturday Market. The market continues this week from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Moore Park in downtown Ontario.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — As the summer wears on, more and more produce is showing up at the Ontario Saturday Market, and those who go this week are likely to find melons, according to Organizer Teri Anne Finnerty.

Music will return to the farmers and crafters market this weekend with DJ Vraar in the gazebo. He will start at about 10 a.m. and will be playing a variety music as well as taking requests, according to Finnerty.



