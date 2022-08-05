Ontario Saturday Market continues

ONTARIO — As the summer wears on, more and more produce is showing up at the Ontario Saturday Market, and those who go this week are likely to find melons, according to Organizer Teri Anne Finnerty.
Music will return to the farmers and crafters market this weekend with DJ Vraar in the gazebo. He will start at about 10 a.m. and will be playing a variety music as well as taking requests, according to Finnerty.
"We have been fortunate that we have had so many different people performing this year," she wrote in an email update this week.
And for those of you who love to get your Christmas shopping (and giving) done early, save the date for Aug. 13 and Aug. 20. That's when vendors will deck their halls as they peddle Christmas decorations, gift items and more.
Finnerty said there will also be an opportunity to help local service groups reach their clients through giving. A Sock Giving Tree will be set up in the park.
"New socks can be left on the tree for donation to Project DOVE, Origins Church for their ministry to the homeless, food banks and Malheur Council on Aging," Finnerty said. "Socks can be any size (toddler to adult) and color, but adult large sizes should be a dark color, if possible."
The market will continue through Sept 24.
It is in Moore Park on the corner of South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue in downtown Ontario. For more information, visit the Ontario Saturday Market on their similarly named Facebook page or phone Finnerty at (541) 889-4058.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.