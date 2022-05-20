Ontario Sanitary Service changes hands

ONTARIO — Scott Wilson, owner of Ontario Sanitary Service, made his way to meetings of local governing bodies that his business has franchise agreements with recently.
That included the city of Ontario and Malheur County. Chris Welker of Waste Connections went to the meetings with Wilson.
The purpose: a request that municipalities and the county transfer their respective franchise agreements to reflect new ownership of Ontario Sanitary Service as Wilson prepares to retire. Saying it was a hard decision for him to make after 37 years, he wanted officials to know that Waste Connections aims to keep the local name, employees and culture.
“We have a good partnership with the cities we’re in,” Wilson said, noting that he was happy to sell the business knowing they would continue to operate “the way we do business.”
Having been there since 1985, Wilson said that was a key factor in deciding to sell to Waste Connections.
When Council President Ken Hart asked whether Waste Connections served any other cities in Oregon, Welker answered in the affirmative.
He noted that included Hardin Sanitary in Payette, and the city of Hermiston as of October of 2021.
Nothing will change in the billing process for customers, according to Wilson in a phone interview on Wednesday. This is true for many of the companies Waste Connections now operates, he said.
