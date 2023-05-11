Ontario’s Tyce Helmick crowned GOL Champion

Ontario High School’s Tyce Helmick, right, is the champion of the 2023 Greater Oregon League Districts. He will head on to compete in the OSAA 4A State Championships, which are Monday and Tuesday in Corvallis.

 Submitted photo

ONTARIO — On Monday and Tuesday, the Ontario Tigers traveled to Pendleton to compete in the Greater Oregon League Districts, in order to determine who would advance to the OSAA 4A State Championships. Among many golfers, Ontario’s Tyce Helmick stood at the top of the GOL after being crowned the 2023 GOL Champion.

Individually, the top five athletes will move on to state, whereas the top two teams will also qualify. Athletes who did not place in the top five still had the opportunity to advance to state through their team’s results.



