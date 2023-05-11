Ontario’s Tyce Helmick crowned GOL Champion

Ontario High School’s Tyce Helmick, right, is the champion of the 2023 Greater Oregon League Districts. He will head on to compete in the OSAA 4A State Championships, which are Monday and Tuesday in Corvallis.
ONTARIO — On Monday and Tuesday, the Ontario Tigers traveled to Pendleton to compete in the Greater Oregon League Districts, in order to determine who would advance to the OSAA 4A State Championships. Among many golfers, Ontario’s Tyce Helmick stood at the top of the GOL after being crowned the 2023 GOL Champion.
Individually, the top five athletes will move on to state, whereas the top two teams will also qualify. Athletes who did not place in the top five still had the opportunity to advance to state through their team’s results.
The Tigers were unable to qualify for state as a team, with Baker and Pendleton advancing.
Individually, Helmick battled through rain and lightning, in order to play the first nine holes on Monday. Although they were supposed to play 18 holes, the competition was delayed as a result of the weather, according to the Tigers Head Coach Scott Helmick.
Consequently, the golfers had to play through 27 holes on Tuesday to conclude the 36-hole tournament, while continuing to fight through rain. However, Coach Helmick stated that the weather improved throughout the second day.
“Tyce Helmick scored well most of the time, except for nine holes on Tuesday morning. He shot 37, 43 - 80 and 38, 36 - 74. He was down by six strokes to enter the last round and completed the comeback by shooting even par on the final nine holes,” said Coach Helmick.
Helmick was crowned the 2023 GOL Champion, due to his strong performance despite dealing with varying weather conditions. He will advance to the OSAA 4A State Championships on May 15-16, which will be held at Trysting Tree Golf Course, in Corvallis.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.