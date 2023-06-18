ONTARIO — We continue our series today as it relates to the city of Ontario’s new rules on when, where and how homeless individuals can camp on public property, as well as the removal of their campsites. These are set to go into effect in mid-July.
Housing component
“Do we have resources and capacity? The short answer is no,” Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai told the Ontario City Council during its meeting on June 13. “But what we are really missing is the housing piece. It’s unfortunate we can’t provide that.”
When it comes to homelessness, this is another area in which he hopes community based organizations can step in and help police by providing wraparound services.
“The community of Ontario is tired of homelessness on the street,” said Council President John Kirby.
However, he also noted many cities have had to forge ahead with this process with no financial support from the state. Kirby pointed to a group of people focusing on getting shelters in place for homeless people. They currently are trying to get a slice of a $26-million pie set out by the state. The group is led by Kristy Rodriguez, with Malheur County Housing Authority, and Sarah Poe, with Malheur County Health Department.
“This ordinance provides a remedy, but in order to back it up, we’ve got to put people someplace,” Kirby said, commenting that the council is trying to “take care of the visual problem and criminal problem in our city.”
Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings said Community in Action will help in providing what it can in grant funding for more permanent transitional homes, such as the tiny home shelters near Origins Faith. Additionally, the agency can provide funding to put people in motels and different housing projects.
He mentioned that Lifeways also is trying to build a facility with grant money, but it will be limited occupancy.
“The focus mainly now is on people willing to help themselves,” Cummings said.
People with true mental health issues who don’t want help, “those are the people we’re not sure how we’re going to address,” he said.
It is Cummings’ opinion that neither the state or federal government is addressing the crisis properly.
“With any luck, we’ll be able to help 50 people, maybe, of the hundreds,” he said.
Cummings said this will come by slowly building up trust and rapport through repeat contact with homeless individuals.
Some areas more ‘problematic’
When it comes to homeless camping, some areas of the city are seeing more issues than others. This includes parks and the downtown corridor, where Cummings says it has become “problematic.”
With this in mind and staff and council desiring equal access for all citizens at its public spaces, the city’s new ordinance includes rules for park shelters and gazebos. The gazebo that is downtown in Moore Park, which the city leases, frequently has homeless individuals camping there. However, since it is a city facility, Cummings said it needs to be accessible to all general public at all times it is open and not reserved.
While Cummings was working out details with Ontario Farmers Market organizers this year, the issue came up with how to remove people from the gazebo who were camping there.
To deal with this, the new rule is that nobody can use such a facility for more than two hours in a 24-hour time period unless they had a permit to do so, such as the market, which lasts about four hours.
Additionally, those spaces will have a placard and reserve note installed.
Councilor Ken Hart wanted to know how the ad hoc committee felt about the proposal overall. Kirby, who served on the committee, said it passed unanimously there. In asking the two members with businesses in the downtown corridor, what their expectations were, they said they didn’t know and didn’t have high expectations.
No public comments for or against
At its meeting on June 13, the Ontario City Council unanimously passed Ordinance No. 2819-2023. After heavy discussion, the council passed the ordinance, which includes a designated alternative campsite, as recommended by staff and the ad hoc committee. It passed unanimously on the first reading and immediately after on a second reading by title only. All council members and the mayor were present.
There were no public comments for or against the plan.
During the meeting, Cummings called the ordinance “a living document,” emphasizing that things may need to be changed as they go along.
