ONTARIO — As the snow came through the Ontario area in recent weeks, Ontario Municipal Airport’s new manager Justin Zysk hit the ground running.
Zysk started as a manager for the airport on Jan. 3.
He just earned his Master in Public Administration from Arizona State University. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Army as a mission commander and was in charge of personal, equipment and flight operations. He served in Iraq from 2010 until 2011 and again in Afghanistan from 2013 to 2014.
Zysk said in a phone interview on Jan. 11, that if a particular task needs to be done and there is nobody else available, he will do it himself.
City of Ontario City Manager Adam Brown stated in an email on Jan. 6 that Zysk had already been out on the runway on Jan. 5 and 6 to plow snow with the airport manager’s vehicle.
According to the city of Ontario’s Ice Control Plan of 2016, Jacobs, the contractor for Ontario Public Works department, will provide a plow truck to begin airport snow removal operations once the city of Ontario’s street network priorities have been addressed.
Similar to the city of Ontario’s snow removal operations, removal of snow at the airport would begin when the depth reaches 3 inches.
Zysk said that since he has started he has called on Ontario Public Works once to come to clear the airport.
The plan says that in normal storm event conditions the response time will typically be 1.5 to 2 hours. Zysk said following his call to public works, they responded within one hour.
When clearing the snow and ice at the airport, removal would begin on runways 14 and 32, followed by their associated taxiways.
Next, the tarmac/ parking area in front of the fixed-based operator will be cleared along with taxiways to the hangars at the airport.
Ramps to hangers are usually cleaned by their owners/renters.
If needed, a plow truck, loader, or bake may be used to remove banks of snow along with the use of solid deicer, liquid deicer and sand may be used alone or in a combo when the need arises the plan states.
The airport manager’s vehicle is also available for snow-removal operations on Airport Road leading into the airport and its parking lots as needed, according to the plan.
The plan states that a 12-hour advanced notification can be given to the airport manager for snow removal priorities to accommodate arriving or departing aircraft outside of normal working hours.
The airport manager must maintain a log to track those requests.
At the time of this publication, Zysk told the Argus that no requests have been submitted from pilots since he has started.
Zysk said that he is “excited for the opportunity,” to work at the airport and that he wants to be a resource to people who come and fly at the airport.
For more information about the Ontario Municipal Airport, visit https://bit.ly/3ngPbet or call (541) 709-7651.
