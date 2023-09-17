ONTARIO — In the most recent Ontario School Board meeting, the board members moved to approve the Migrant Education Program’s trip to attend the MEP Family and Youth Institute — organized by the Oregon Migrant Education Service Center team in Salem.

When the Argus Observer reached out to the Ontario School District to confirm if there was any connection between MEP and the Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute, and Director of Federal Programs & School Improvement Anabel Ortiz-Chavolla clarified that the two programs are separate. She further explained that, “OMLI offers 3 summer sessions for Migrant Education students from eastern Oregon at TVCC. One summer session is for middle school students and two are offered for high school students.”



