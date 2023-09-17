ONTARIO — In the most recent Ontario School Board meeting, the board members moved to approve the Migrant Education Program’s trip to attend the MEP Family and Youth Institute — organized by the Oregon Migrant Education Service Center team in Salem.
When the Argus Observer reached out to the Ontario School District to confirm if there was any connection between MEP and the Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute, and Director of Federal Programs & School Improvement Anabel Ortiz-Chavolla clarified that the two programs are separate. She further explained that, “OMLI offers 3 summer sessions for Migrant Education students from eastern Oregon at TVCC. One summer session is for middle school students and two are offered for high school students.”
The MEP Family and Youth Institute will consist of two events at separate locations, the youth institute being held at the Keizer Civic Center, in Keizer, while the family institute is located at the Willamette Career Academy, in Salem.
“Two events will happen on this day. Parents will attend sessions offered by our community partners such as HEP, CAMP, Oregon Child Development Coalition, Legal Aid, Paid Leave, OMLI, Family Support Network, and others. These sessions will focus on migrant family needs and interests. At the same time, students will attend sessions concerning leadership, scholarship information, career technical education, and more,” said Ortiz-Chavolla in an email to the Argus Observer.
During the family institute, attendees will participate in four sessions with different talk groups and work sessions discussing various topics, including It’s Never Too Late to Get Your High School Diploma with Michelle Sandoval, Education Begins at Home with Sofia de la Cerda, Know Your Rights with Anna Weller and Lorena Manzo, along with many others.
A draft agenda for the youth institute was not provided by the press deadline for the Argus Observer on Friday. However, Ortiz-Chavolla provided the Argus with more information regarding the Migrant Youth Institute.
“This year, after a long time of not meeting in person with students across the state, we have the opportunity to be together in person with multiple amazing opportunities for our MEP students. For this youth institute we have the incredible opportunity and privilege to have Joaquin Zihuatanejo as our main Youth Institute keynote speaker, and a series of workshops that will provide our students with important information that will help them elevate their voice, get to know many different opportunities for their future, and their mental health and wellness,” as stated in the email.
