ONTARIO — As Portland celebrated the one-year anniversary on Sept. 9 of its ban on facial-recognition cams, Ontario still has no rules in place for cameras installed around city properties, including three public parks nearly 18 months ago.
Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Portland passing the country’s most restrictive ban of facial-recognition technology in the country, which includes the prohibition of public and private use. The push came from the technology’s discrimination against people of color, women and other groups, which has been documented across the county.
There have been many pushes in Congress in recent years to create a moratorium on the government use of facial recognition technology, including S. 3284, introduced in the 2019-20 Congressional session by Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley. Another push came during this session, when Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., introduced S. 2052, which would limit the use of such systems by federal and state governments or officials, including that officials in any capacity could not “acquire, possess or use in the United States any such system or information obtained by such a system unless Congress passes an act that specifically authorizes such a use.” Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden, both Democrats from Oregon, are co-sponsors on that bill, along with Sens. Bernard Sanders, I-Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Police chief recently ‘volunteered’ to find policy for council
The Ontario City Council unanimously passed the installation of several facial-recognition cameras throughout the city in October of 2019, and those cameras were installed in February of 2020. When the City Council approved expanding and upgrading the city’s old camera system in October, there were no rules yet established for them.
This is noteworthy because the expansion and upgrade to the city’s video camera system gave more city staff access to video footage and expanded the footprint of existing cameras to include three public parks.
In February of 2020, after having considered an editorial written by the newspaper urging the city that if it had to have such cameras in place that rules were, too, Brown told the newspaper then that he had drafted a document that he “compiled and edited from a few other places.”
The newspaper learned Thursday that did not happen and the city has still not established rules regarding access to those cameras, according to a text message from Brown. He said that in a conversation a few weeks ago, Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero “volunteered to take it on,” and is expected to be getting Lexipol’s policy to present to the council.
According to information on Lexipol’s website, the entity serves public safety and government entities with “a range of informational and technological solutions to meet the challenges facing these dynamic industries.”
What to know
The initial cost of the camera system upgrade was presented as $83,780.
Footage from the AI cameras will be kept on the Cloud and the city prepaid for five years of storage.
Ontario Police have around-the-clock access to those cameras, Brown said, and will not need a warrant to access the footage.
Because footage is on the Cloud there is the ability to individualize permissions at each location and add multiple users to the system.
As far as elected officials, Brown said the only one he can imagine needing access would be the Malheur County Sheriff “if he wanted it.” As far as sharing with other outside law enforcement officers, those individuals don’t have to become a system user. Rather Ontario Police officers “can share a camera with other law enforcement officers by sending a link by phone text,” says Brown, and “they can then shut that access off at any time.”
Aside from police officers, some other people will have access to cameras.
Brown said this includes managers having access to their respective facility.
For example, he said, “the waste-water treatment plant operator will have access to cameras at the treatment plant, the water plant manager to the water treatment plant, the parks superintendent to parks, and the airport manager to the airport cameras. Kind of like a business owner having access to their own security system. Every camera will have its own permissions.”
The city manager has said the goal of having cameras in areas such as the parks is to deter people from committing crimes in or around those areas.
When the council initially OK’d purchasing the cameras, Brown told them that in the future the aim was to expand the camera system into areas that are identified as high crime or high traffic accident areas; however, he added that the intent “is not to be in neighborhoods.”
