ONTARIO — Ontario’s Charter Review Committee has summarized its recommendations for changes to the city’s charter.
The charter, which is essentially the city’s constitution, has not been updated since 1985, is currently undergoing review by a committee of four Ontario citizens and three Ontario city council members. Their recommendations will now head to the City Council, which is taking it up at the Thursday work session. Thursday night’s public hearing was the second such hearing that was held since the inception of the committee.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill was the only speaker during this portion of the meeting.
“The closer that government is to the people, the better off it is. Like city council, they’re elected by the electorate that’s as close as you can get, then city council hires the city manager and city manager has the authority to hire department heads,” stated Hill.
He went on to say that it seemed to him that “at least for the hiring, in keeping it closer to the people,” that the members of the city council should have the option “to review the department head hires.”
“It doesn’t appear that this group has gone that way,” noted Hill.
He said to “think about the future” and who should have that authority to make that decision.
Committee chairman and city councilor Ken Hart acknowledged Hill’s suggestion and said that the committee did have a “good discussion” about it.
He said that he understands the concern associated with the lack of council involvement in choosing department heads.
Hart said that the topic was discussed, but ultimately those changes are not going to be recommended by the committee.
Council president
The recommendation under Section 3.8 of the current city charter is to add the language “By majority vote, the council can remove the Council President as President and appoint another.”
City manager
The current language in the charter under Section 4.1, City Manager: Appointment and Qualifications, as it relates to the removal of the city manager, is to require a “two-thirds vote” from the council. The recommendation is to change that to a “majority vote.”
The committee’s recommendation for Section 4.2, City Manager: Vacancy, is to replace the existing language with the following: “When the manager is temporarily disabled from acting as manager or when the office of the manager becomes vacant, the council must appoint a manager pro tem. The manager pro tem has the authority and duties of manager, except that a pro tem manager may appoint or remove employees only with council approval.”
City attorney
At present, there is no section that pertains to the city attorney. This was noted in the committee recommendations for adding a new sub-section under Section 5 in the charter that outlines the responsibilities of the city attorney.
The recommended language is to read: “The office of the city attorney is established as the chief legal officer of the city government. A majority of the council must appoint and may remove the attorney. The attorney may appoint, supervise and may remove any employees who work in and for the city attorney’s office.”
Offices: vacancies
The recommended language in the instance of an office vacancy is to add an additional point under Section 6.5 which states, “ceasing to reside in the city.”
In addition to the residency requirement, this subsection would include language by which the council could “expel” a council member by way of a two-thirds majority vote for “disorderly conduct in [c]ouncil or inattention to duties.”
New sections
Three new sections are being proposed by the committee, the topics of which include guidelines affecting sales tax, city fees and future charter revisions.
• Sales tax: The recommendation from the committee is to add the following language as it relates to sales tax: “Any proposal to implement or increase a city sales tax shall be referred to the voters by the Ontario City Council and that referral to the voters shall occur in November of a U.S. Congressional election year.”
• City fees: As far as city fees goes, the committee recommendation would add the language to the city charter that says a proposal that is introduced “to implement or increase fees or other local taxes” requires a two-thirds vote of the entire council. The language does also state that this does not include “retail sales tax which is governed separately” in the charter.
• Future Charter revisions: The committee recommendation for future changes to the charter is to add language that would require the Ontario City Council to oversee an ad hoc committee to the to review the city’s charter every 10 years.
Finalizing committee results
Hart said that he wished to finalize the recommendations of the committee, officially bring an end to the committee, and present the results to the City Council.
Committee member and Councilor John Kirby noted that there were a few items that needed to have the city’s lawyer’s input on.
The additional language in Section 6.5 is what the committee requested Ontario City Attorney Larry Sullivan to add input on.
Sullivan asked to clarify the amount of city councilors that would be voting to censure or remove another member as the current recommendation asks for a two-thirds majority.
Hart said that it was his “assumption” was that the person in question would still be allowed to vote. He said of the entire council of seven, it would take a “super-majority” of five, but that he wanted to hear from other members of the committee to hear their thoughts.
Kirby said that the language to be included mentions “a hearing” and he asked what the format of that hearing would be.
Sullivan said that it would be up to the council to determine what kind of actions would warrant a member of the council being censured or removed as they would likely be witness to the conduct in question.
“I assume there would have to be some sort of due process proceeding,” said Sullivan.
He did say that the term “disorderly conduct” does carry an objective, legal definition in the state of Oregon, as for “inattention to duty” he said that he did not have a way to define this term that didn’t include failure to attend the council meetings, as showing up to meetings and voting are typically the main duties of a city council member.
Following Sullivan’s explanation, Hart said that this is something that could be left up to the “supermajority of the council,” saying that the situation would be left open to a hearing and interpretation.
Clarification
Hart said that after the discussion about Section 6.5, he suggested that some changes to the language recommendations be made.
“It’s a pretty serious thing and so it was not my intent that a simple majority of four would be able to remove someone form the council. So if we added that, that seventh person, who would be the matter of the inquiry, could vote or not,” said Hart.
He said that if the language was changed to say “entire council” rather than “two-thirds” it would imply that five votes are needed to complete the action. Hart also said that if the words “five votes” are used that would not be a majority if the size of the council were to change in the future and increase beyond seven members.
Sullivan said that vacancies on the council could complicate matters should this scenario arise and that putting in language that says “entire council” could help to clarify and Hart concurred.
Presentation
The recommendations of the charter review ad hoc committee will be presented to the Ontario City Council at the next regularly scheduled work session on June 3. At that time, further discussion will take place including proposing a timeline for the next steps in the process, including getting changes approved for the ballot, which must take place in June.
