Ontario road leads the way to history of Idaho’s name

By Richard McDonough
Special to the Argus Observer
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Idaho Avenue is one of the main streets in Ontario. It was – surprise, surprise – named after the state of Idaho.
The source of the name “Idaho” – for the roadway here and elsewhere, as well as for the name and the placement of the state itself – are stories unto themselves.
Please note that in the early 1860s, “Idaho” was also spelled as “Idahoe.” For example, on March 24, 1860, the New York Herald used the spelling “Idahoe” for this word, while the Louisville Daily Courier used that same spelling in a front page news article on Nov. 13, 1860.
At one point in 1861, “Idaho” was almost the name given to the state placed between today’s Wyoming and New Mexico. When the United States Congress discussed the creation of a territory in the lands that are now the State of Colorado, the members of that governmental body considered a number of names for the predecessor territory. Among the names considered were “Colorado,” “Idaho” and “Jefferson,” among others.
On Jan. 31, 1861, the Alexandria Gazette and Virginia Advertiser reported that “Yesterday the [U.S.] Senate passed a bill forming the country round Pike’s Peak into a Territory, with the name of ‘Idaho.’” A few days later, though, on Feb. 4, 1861 – the situation had changed. A news article in the Brooklyn Evening Star on Feb. 5, 1861, reported that “The bill to provide for a Government for the Territory of Idaho was taken up and passed, after the name had been changed from Idaho to Colorado.”
Why the change in names?
People – including members of the U.S. Congress – had been told that “Idaho” was a word that the Native Americans used to describe the area as “Gem of the Mountains.”
Except, almost all historical sources indicate, no Native American nation ever used the word “Idaho” to mean anything, let alone to mean “gem of the mountains.” Both the Idaho State Historical Society and the Oregon Historical Society have printed news items indicating that “Idaho” was a “made up” name. Think of names like “Exxon” and “Xerox” that were created for corporations wanting unique names.
When the U.S. Senate found out that they were about to name the country’s newest territory after a name without meaning, they changed the name of the new territory to “Colorado.” (We’ll discuss that name in a future edition of The Chronicles Of Malheur County.)
Only a couple years later, in 1863, the U.S. Congress created the Territory of Idaho. This new territory included not only the geographic area now included in the State of Idaho, but also included all of the current lands in the State of Montana and the bulk of the current State of Wyoming.
We’ll discuss further background about the name “Idaho” in the next edition of The Chronicles Of Malheur County.
