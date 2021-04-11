Ontario resident pitches plan to city to reduce woes with commercial truck traffic in his neighborhood

ONTARIO
Residential neighbors to the industrial area in northeast Ontario have grown weary of ongoing issues with commercial truck traffic and workers traveling to those businesses, who many say are speeding up and down roads, such as Northeast Second and Third streets, leaving their vehicles parked in front of homes or businesses, with some being left running overnight and sometimes for as long as three days.
As such, Marc Garcia, of Ontario attended Ontario City Council’s work session on Thursday to address the problem which is happening in his neighborhood. He delivered both a presentation and a plan to the council.
Part of his PowerPoint slideshow included a petition to the city signed by 21 people. The letter states that they are concerned with the long-term parking and excessive noise levels due to semi-trucks and compressors operating around the clock.
The ongoing issues “disturbs the enjoyment of our households/homes, and can/has cause/d medical problems to ourselves and families,” reads the letter. Garcia and signers are asking the city to enforce the general noise ordinance for their neighborhood.
Garcia told the council that the noise is so loud from the compressors that it could be heard inside a home two blocks away where it measured 70 decibels. To provide perspective on that, he said the average vacuum cleaner operated in a home puts out about 87 decibels.
“It’s very, very noisy,” he said, even with triple pane windows.
Garcia’s presentation also pointed out that commercial haulers for Americold park along Northeast Second by the office there, but not because they have to go inside.
“All truckers communicate with their dispatch and company through cell and CB [radio],” according to Garcia.
He said that he and the residents would be willing to pay money for a speed bump to help with the speed issues, and asked the city to help with signs to direct traffic elsewhere. He said these will “go a long way to tell people that the city cares.”
Garcia and his neighbors are also willing to paint lines for new parking spaces, wherever those end up being. He asked the city to put up signs to guide semi trucks to a different place for parking, noting several lots along Sixth and Third streets that are away from residences that would work well for commercial haulers.
“I’m asking the city to guide trucks and traffic with paint and signs,” he said. “It is low cost to improve the quality of life.”
Indicating just how dangerously the situation of high speeds could play out, Garcia told the council that earlier that day he had seen a young child, about 5 years old, who was sitting on his bike looking at his phone at the corner of an intersection when a semi truck went speeding by.
The impacts of doing nothing are both short- and long-term, he said, and will continue to “disadvantage of a predominantly minority neighborhood with negatively impacted health and a lower quality of life,” and potential litigation by residents over the matter.
Taking action would not only improve the quality of life for that neighborhood, Garcia said. It would “establish a road map to mitigate future noise ordinance violations of this type,” as well as improve traffic and public safety.
Mayor Riley Hill said he liked the proposal, and lauded the efforts Garcia had went through to get neighbor participation.
“It’s rare to have the cost paid for by someone,” he said, asking if the council agreed to having Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero and City Manager Adam Brown look into the issue.
The council agreed on a unanimous roll call vote.
Industrial neighbors
Garcia told the council that he had been visiting with a supervisor at Americold since last summer and that the company was “on board” for changing things.
“They want to be good neighbors,” he said.
In his presentation, Garcia provided an email from Americold GM Matt Moser. In that email dated Sept. 1, 2020, Moser said he appreciated and respected Garcia’s concern.
“Going forward, I will have the office staff instruct the drivers to go to the Pilot and or shut their trucks and trailer units off if they choose to park adjacent to the facility,” he wrote. “There are a few incidents that might interfere with trucks not being able to go to the pilot and needing to leave their trucks or refers running (trucks run out of hours and can only idle to the street until they get hours back to move).”
Moser told Garcia to please understand that he “cannot force the drivers to leave and go to the Pilot as Americold does not own or operate the truck lines that pick up at the facility.”
However, he also said, “Americold will do its best to keep the noise level down and to be a respectable neighbor to the residential areas of the facility.”
After visiting the area on Friday to see first-hand, the newspaper contacted Americold for comment regarding the situation, including the several trucks that were lined up and running near the office on Northeast Second Street with no drivers visible; trucks parked directly across from each other; and another truck that was parked right up next to a street corner causing motorists on the intersecting road to have to creep out into oncoming traffic in order to turn left or right.
Moser declined to talk to the newspaper on the situation, as did two other supervisors who sent the request for comment further up the chain of command.
Requests for comments from Kraft Heinz, which also has regular truck traffic in the area, were not returned by press time.
A business owner in the area, who declined to be named because of ongoing disputes with and threats of violence from some of the commercial drivers said that in addition to speed from truckers and workers going to and from the plants, the constant heavy truck traffic is “destroying” roads. On Friday, he was paying for plumbing work that was being performed outside his shop. Those issues, he said, resulted from a commercial vehicle turning around in his gravel parking lot.
“The groundwork already isn’t good because it’s so outdated and old,” he said, as two commercial motor vehicles sped by down Northeast Second Avenue. “This road is seriously a raceway.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.