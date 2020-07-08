ONTARIO — The future of the Ontario Recreation District’s programs during the pandemic was a major topic of discussion on Monday evening, with some of the district’s teams having players and coaches test positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Over the past two weeks, Malheur County’s positive cases have jumped from 52 of 1,095 tested (a 4.7% positive rate on June 23) to 231 of 2,084 (14.7% positive rate on Tuesday). Of Malheur County’s positive tests, 14.47% of them fall in the 0-19 age range, which is the population that the Ontario Recreation District serves.
According to Program Director Riley Helmick, there are 15 or 16 teams within the recreation district for baseball, softball, tee-ball and whiffle ball. Of those teams, five of them have had at least one person (athlete or coach) test positive for the virus just within the last week.
Of those cases, one team had multiple players test positive, which canceled that team’s season.
As of Monday night, Helmick said there were just under 10 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among recreation district athletes, out of about 410 total signed up.
“It’s still more than we’d like,” Helmick said.
Part of the discussion included Executive Director Andrew Maeda and Helmick asking the Board if they had any ideas for how many positive tests for COVID-19 they could have before canceling their seasons and issuing refunds to players.
Both Helmick and Maeda met with Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe last week, with Maeda saying Poe was in support of the recreation district holding practices and games as long as there weren’t any large groups of people at the games.
Maeda added that Poe expressed to him that the worry isn’t as much about the athletes themselves, but with the parents and grandparents who often want to come to the games. Maeda also said that the recreation district is following Oregon Health Authority guidelines on social distancing and sanitizing.
As the directors can’t be at every game and practice, Helmick said that recreation district coaches are mostly in charge of monitoring social distancing at practices and games and making sure that things are sanitized.
Helmick said the district has sent out a survey to parents, with a majority of responses saying that they want the recreation district to continue its seasons.
“I don’t know, it’s so hard,” Board Member Toni Davila said, adding that the district might want to send out another mass survey to all parents who signed their children up, with this survey including the numbers of positive tests.
The board did not make a decision on how many cases it would take among children and coaches before canceling games. Board Member Bob Boyd said he worries that that decision will be taken out of their hands before long.
“In two weeks, are we just going to be canceling things anyway?” Boyd asked.
Other business
• Maeda and Helmick discussed their employee goals after the first year of the Ontario Recreation District’s operation. Maeda said he and Helmick have met 73% of their total goals for year one, with some of the items that were missed (getting pool chemical certified) being taken out of their hands due to the pandemic.
Looking towards year two, Maeda said he and Helmick are focused on athlete retention and expanding the number of children who sign up overall.
In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the recreation district served about 517 children in Ontario, with just a small number of those being girls. Helmick said she is pushing for a 50% improvement in female participation in this next year, which would bring that figure to about 250.
In all, the Ontario Recreation District could serve about 2,031 children in Ontario. Maeda said the recreation district is pushing for a 15% increase in participation among boys, as well.
Part of the way they plan to get more children, Maeda said the recreation district is looking to add volleyball clinics, golf clinics and more track clinics. Helmick said they have also received calls about a cross country club.
• After one full week of operation, Maeda said the Ontario Splash Park is averaging about 60 people per day. This includes a high of 160 people attending on Sunday.
The Ontario Splash Park opened its second season on June 26. With the 2020 operation also added on a fee of $1 for everyone over 6 years old. There are $8 punch cards available that are good for 10 visits to the park, and a season pass is available for $30 that will cover a family of five. There is also a required sign-in sheet and a COVID-19 waiver that must be filled out before entering the park.
Maeda said the splash park costs the recreation district about $200 to operate per day.
I just read this story and am SHOCKED! DID EVERYONE FORGET COVID-19 IS LETHAL in some cases. How irresponsible can someone be to continue sports when so many have tested positive? Our younger age citizens are dying too. How can you play Russian roulette with your and others loved ones, just for the sake of sports? I realize this is a hard decision, but it shouldn't be. Those community leaders whom are responsible for making the right decision for your community's health, STOP THIS INSANITY NOW! Malheur has the third highest rate in Oregon. Please, lives depend on this. When someone's child dies from Covid-19 contracted while playing baseball, tee ball, softball, etc., you all are responsible. It has been proven shouting, screaming and yelling emits very small droplets that stay airborne for hours and are still very much contagious. Indoors or out, this risk is much too high too be continued. SAVE A LIFE!! ❤
