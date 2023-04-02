Beck-Kiwanis Park undergoes a remodel

 Ontario Recreation District Executive Director Andrew Maeda won the Ontario City Council over in March with his presentation on baseball fields. The council ultimately approved giving the district $50,000 to improve baseball fields at Beck-Kiwanis Park, pictured here in October of 2022.

ONTARIO — Part of the money that was allocated for college savings plans for K-12 students in the Ontario School District will be diverted to the Ontario Recreation District. The Ontario City Council approved moving $25,000 of that money along with $25,000 from the River Trail Fund toward improving baseball fields operated by the Rec District at city parks. 

Part of the reason for moving funds away from the Ontario Promise Fund is that not many people have set up 529 plans to take advantage of that. 



