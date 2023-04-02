ONTARIO — Part of the money that was allocated for college savings plans for K-12 students in the Ontario School District will be diverted to the Ontario Recreation District. The Ontario City Council approved moving $25,000 of that money along with $25,000 from the River Trail Fund toward improving baseball fields operated by the Rec District at city parks.
Part of the reason for moving funds away from the Ontario Promise Fund is that not many people have set up 529 plans to take advantage of that.
“The purpose is to help the kids,” Councilor Ken Hart said. “Families are signing up, but not at a pace we’d like.”
Repurposing the funds was better than having “the money sitting in an account and not doing anything for children,” he said.
City Manager Dan Cummings explained that money in the River Trail Fund was put aside because the council previously wanted to go after a grant to construct it. However, they didn’t get the grant and have decided not to apply for it again.
“So we’re utilizing it in different areas that accomplish the same thing,” he said.
Hart said it was important to remember that the council in 2022 allocated $25,000 to softball fields to be used for dugouts at the future facility which is still under construction behind Ontario Middle School.
A point of clarification the council wanted to make regarding questions that often come up from community members is that Ontario Recreation District and the city are two separate taxpaying entities. Cummings said that he has been working with Ontario Recreation District Executive Director Andrew Maeda on getting a contract ironed out regarding a maintenance agreement.
“One has to remember, [the ball diamonds] are still a part of the city’s infrastructure,” Cummings said.
He said the Rec District maintains the fields, but that city maintains everything around them.
This differs from the pool, in that the city deeded that property to the district, which will remain there’s unless or until “they don’t run it anymore.”
As the diamonds are technically still a city asset, Cummings said it “makes sense to help out and chip in money now and then to upgrade our facility we still own.”
Maeda noted that the Rec District has worked “really, really well” with Jacobs — the city’s Public Works contractor, the Parks Committee and Oregon Youth Corp. The latter is where at-risk youth do a majority of work maintenance.
“It’s a good blend to keep the facilities up,” Maeda said.
Prior to the council’s decision, Maeda gave an update on the baseball fields.
“I personally would like to bring a little more attention to the Beck-Kiwanis baseball fields,” he said. “I’d like to make sure that the only bases that are stolen from now on are during our games.”
He went on to talk about the youth sports market, and how it is a multi-billion industry that Ontario should be aiming to get a slice of. Youth sports is easily outpacing the NFL, NLB and MLS, Maeda said, noting that it sometimes doesn’t get considered under an economic development standpoint.
With growing interest and fields seeing heavy use, many are not as revitalized as they could be.
However, the venues are ones that help push young athletes into college and professional realms.
Since becoming a taxing district, programs such as baseball, softball and basketball “have grown tremendously,” Maeda said. So much so in fact that Ontario pushed itself out of the Payette Recreation League.
“We met last year and talked about our need to separate [leagues],” he said, adding that it didn’t necessarily mean their wouldn’t be cross-competition between the leagues at the end of the year.
The focus then must be on revamping local aged facilities. As far as that goes, Maeda said dugouts, backstops, seating, concession and irrigation are “all on the back-burner,” in order to prioritizing getting the fields playable for games.
Maeda walked the council through what improvements are needed at Beck-Kiwanis fields, including Field 2 which needs extended dugouts, roofs over player benches, a taller fence, backstop netting, and eventually bleachers and the potential to close-in the facility.
Other adjustments needed include moving electrical plugs to interior parts of the building avoid theft of service. Maeda noted that since the Rec District took over payments for electricity, “it is getting used even though we haven’t been using it.”
He told the council about the Rec District’s 5-phase plan, for Ontario Youth Baseball, which eventually includes having nine or ten playing fields and bringing back the Little League Charter. Maeda said the program has prestige and offers the opportunity to host tournaments. Adult leagues also offer a tremendous amount of funding that can help subsidize the rest of the programs.
Ontario is becoming the hub for eastern Oregon, attracting people from Nyssa and Vale, according to Maeda. Eventually, the hope is to get to the level of nine or 10 ballfields that are basic as possible to build while still offering what the district wants.
The district is hoping to find $300,000 altogether to make improvements at Beck Kiwanis. One grant they are going out for is through Kybota, which will award six grantees $100,000 each. If they win, they can go up for another $100,000 through a community choice grant.
“I’m an optimistic person and I always will be,” Maeda said.
Councilor Sam Baker, who used to coach youth baseball, said it all looks good, “but if you’re making a destination field, you gotta have batting cages.” When he asked how much it would cost to put one in with two lanes, Maeda said that without saying too much, “It is a project you will soon see in Ontario that has been identified as a huge need.”
Earlier during the presentation he hinted that there were some people looking to open “some sports training facilities” in the area, but they were not just ready to announce that yet.
