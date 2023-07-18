Ontario readies for its first National Night Out

Charlotte New with Ontario Fire Department designed temporary tattoos for this year’s inaugural National Night Out. There were several options originally floated, with committee members landing on this one with the American Flag behind four uniformed people: a firefighter, a police officer, a soldier and an emergency medical technician.
ONTARIO — For about the past year, teams of people have been working on Ontario’s inaugural National Night Out, which is ever-nearer.
On Aug. 8, the Ontario community will get its first such event, which will unfold at Treasure Valley Community College. The event will be from 4 to 9 p.m. and will include many activities, such as a dunk tank, inflatable balls and a raffle for prizes including bicycles. There also will be a DJ on site.
Following the event, there will also be a free screening of the 2002 film “Ice Age,” which is rated PG. Those who stay for the show are urged to bring their own chairs or blankets.
In the most recent committee minutes for the National Night Out held July 12, Oregon State Police Lt. Kurt Marvin said he is aiming to have on site a Bomb Tech, SWAT, patrol vehicle and crash reconstruction.
An event flyer touts the event as “a day of fun, in a safe environment for the whole family.”
Organizers have raised $16,500 for the event, which has so far cost only $2,221.87, thanks to donations.
According to an email from Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai, Walmart donated 20 bicycles, 20 helmets, and 2,000 each of hot dogs, individual bags of chips, and bottles of water. The bicycles that were donated will be raffled off during the event.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer, more caring place to live, according to its website.
