Ontario readies for its first National Night Out

Charlotte New with Ontario Fire Department designed temporary tattoos for this year’s inaugural National Night Out. There were several options originally floated, with committee members landing on this one with the American Flag behind four uniformed people: a firefighter, a police officer, a soldier and an emergency medical technician.

ONTARIO — For about the past year, teams of people have been working on Ontario’s inaugural National Night Out, which is ever-nearer.

On Aug. 8, the Ontario community will get its first such event, which will unfold at Treasure Valley Community College. The event will be from 4 to 9 p.m. and will include many activities, such as a dunk tank, inflatable balls and a raffle for prizes including bicycles. There also will be a DJ on site.



