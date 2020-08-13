Ontario Public Works meeting provides updates on city projects

ONTARIO
The Ontario Public Works Committee met for its regular meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the city’s current projects. This was the first meeting to include new committee member Jake Galeener, who said that he has a background in construction and infrastructure relating to municipal projects.
“I have a genuine interest in our community,” said Galeener.
Ontario City Engineer Betsy Roberts gave updates on each project.
S.E. Second Street Project
This project, according to Roberts, is a “hot-button” issue due to the unexpected breach of a water main in the area of Southeast Second Street. She said that an emergency contractor has been called to address the situation. In the meantime, traffic is being directed around the site of the main break. Estimated costs for the additional work were not available.
Committee member Scott Wilson raised concerns over how narrow the street is, citing seeing a semi have to reverse a significant amount of space in order to make a turn. He said that it seemed a little narrow to him.
“Tractor trailers are gonna struggle there,” said Wilson.
Roberts said that Ninth is the one that “narrows down too fast.” She said that she noted the concerns of committee members regarding this area.
South Oregon Project
Roberts informed the committee that the bulbouts are not completed yet, but should be within “the next week or two.” She explained that the next step will be putting down a weed fabric barrier and a layer of chips over that.
Ontario City Council member Marty Justus said the bulbouts now present a hazard for pedestrians.
Committee member Pat Woodcock said that due to this project, he found that the “road by Brewsky’s is narrowed down too far.” The concern from Woodcock was noted and will be looked into by the public works department, however no definite plans for fixing the narrowing road were made.
Biosolids removal design
Roberts gave an update on the biosolids removal design, telling the committee that the design itself is complete and the project is out for bids from local contractors.
She said that this removal will amount to 30,000 “wet tons” which will be processed and moved up to Skyline Farms where it will be “disked in” to the soil. Roberts said that more than one application will be made over the approximately 400 acres of land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.