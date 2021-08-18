ONTARIO — Members of the the city of Ontario Public Works Committee voted on Tuesday to approve three projects that were identified as those that would provide energy savings for the city, discovered during a technical energy audit by Ameresco which has been in the works since April of 2020. The projects include improvements for the water treatment plant pumping system, the sewer lift station flow pacing system and street lighting upgrades, all totaling just over $641,000 for the phase 1a.
The next phase, 1b, is subject to change and estimated at $845,559. The savings per year to the city once the work on lighting and lift stations are complete is projected to be $19,512 per year.
The vote came after Ameresco along with Jacobs, which oversees the city’s public works, completed an investment grade technical energy audit to identify a list of potential energy saving opportunities for the city of Ontario.
Following the audit, would be a more phases, which includes phase 1B, which is about developing the plan, and cannot proceed until phase 1a is complete.
The project now goes to the Ontario City Council for approval. The next council meeting is Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Ontario City Hall, and agendas are typically available to the public the day before.
The committee also approved a recommendation by Jacobs to sell or dispose of aged vehicles and equipment owned by the city through public auctions. This includes 15 pieces of decommissioned equipment, ranging from light to heavy pick-up tucks and a backhoe, as well as surplus equipment at the airport, including mowers, an edger, a rototiller, miscellaneous golf course equipment, chemicals, snow blade and mower attachments and tires.
The next public works meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.