Ontario Police: Verbal dispute over driving leads to stabbing

ONTARIO — Ontario Police are investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday that happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Taco Bell on East Idaho Avenue.
According to an email from Lt. Jason Cooper, both parties had left the scene prior to officers arriving.
It’s unclear who took her, but Cooper says that the victim, a 21-year-old female-was transported to an area hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
“Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect and victim had become involved in a verbal altercation stemming from a driving complaint,” according to Cooper. “The event continued and transitioned to a physical encounter between both parties.”
Information regarding a possible suspect was not provided and a follow-up email requesting further information was not available by press time.
