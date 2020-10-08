VALE
In a day and age when change has become the norm, Ontario Police officer Casey Walker is aiming to make a change of his own. As Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe runs for his third term in office, Walker has added his name to the same ticket on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The Argus reached out to Walker to learn about how he aims to improve public safety countywide. Following are his responses, as received on Oct. 6.
Casey Walker, 48
Argus: What is your present occupation?
Walker: Police Officer, Ontario Police Department.
Argus: What volunteer experience do you have?
Walker: Former Board Member Adrian School Dist. Former Vice President Ontario Police Union Board. Board Member Treasure Valley Children’s Nursery. Volunteer at numerous community events and fundraisers. Youth Coach football, basketball and track.
Argus: What is your political background?
Walker: Registered Republican.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate for Sheriff?
Walker: I feel I’m the best candidate because I worked at the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years and nothing changed. I bring a new perspective to the office and am enthusiastic about making overdue changes to better serve the residents of Malheur County. I’ve reviewed the SO budget and feel regarding the patrol and dispatch budgets there is room for improvement, being fiscally responsible with tax payer money will be a priority. I feel it’s important for the Sheriff to be involved in all communities, to be visible in all communities and involved in with all law enforcement agencies. I will do this as your Sheriff.
Argus: What do you see as the main issues for the county?
Walker: Property and person crimes. Having 24 hours coverage and Deputies covering designated areas will help prevent these crimes and will ensure faster response times. Drugs, it is imperative that we re-assemble Malheur County’s drug task force and focus on drugs in our communities and especially schools. Being proactive with property, person crimes and drugs will make our rural area less attractive for criminals to move to. I feel mental health and our homeless is a concern however the biggest problem I see coming is the fact that our kids cannot go to school. This is going to bring on a whole new set of problems and issues with our youth and they should be the focus!
Argus: Have you ever been charged with a felony?
Walker: No.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.