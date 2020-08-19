Ontario Police Department will get its radio fix

ONTARIO
For the Ontario Police Department, communication is a key component to serving the community. In light of a recent radio system failure in July, Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero opted to submit a purchase order for a replacement component to fix the problem, the final cost of which is $8,244.
The July 21 Ontario City Council meeting is where Romero first brought the problem of the failed radio system component to the council’s attention and explained that the replacement would be an emergency purchase.
Ontario Police Department had already received funding for critical system upgrades following an initial system failure. The council approved these upgrades at a cost of $35,000. The Council unanimously approved the radio system component expense.
