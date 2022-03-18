ONTARIO — When it comes to the overall budget, the biggest portion of the city of Ontario’s General Fund expenses is its police department, where costs are expected to rise in the near future. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, expenditures are projected at $4.53 million up a little more than $360,000 from the previous year.
Extra spending, which includes staffing, for the evidence room was recently approved by the council and was also highlighted at the Ontario Budget Committee meetings that were March 8-10. When addressing the committee, New Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai said the city should be prepared to pay more, as the department is decades behind in various areas, and getting caught up is a critical need.
Evidence room update
Interim Police Chief Steve Bartol told the council at its February meeting about a comprehensive solution to get the evidence room up to current standards, due to missing evidence in 2021. He and Ontario Police Lt. Jason Cooper researched the project, visiting other agencies across the state, looking at software and talking to consultants.
After Bartol’s presentation, the council unanimously voted to use $81,087 from General Fund carryover to fund the needed line items. This includes increasing the current part-time records specialist to full time ($6,397), purchase of software ($16,300), consulting services ($16,670) and continued employment of Bartol for up to three months ($41,720). Also agreed to was a 30% downpayment on locker and shelving systems when needed later this year, which are expected to cost about $60,000.
Bartol told the council that it was a really good investment on their part, noting that the infrastructure would last for years.
Areas needing addressed
When Budget Committee Chairman David Sullivan asked Iwai where OPD was compared to the rest of the state, the picture painted by the incoming chief was alarming. Calls for police service were just under 11,000 in 2021, which is nearly triple that of similarly sized cities in the state, including The Dalles. Both Ontario and The Dalles have 25 officers on their force.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown showed a slide that compared Ontario’s crime index to Portland’s, where the line for Ontario was consistently higher. He noted that Ontario (population 11,000) was often compared to towns the size of Frutiland (5,264), when “really it should be compared to communities with 30,000 to 50,000 people.”
Other problems in the department had probably taken years to manifest, Iwai said. Saying he was thankful about the work done to update the evidence room, he said on other issues “we are years behind and that’s unacceptable.” Iwai mentioned that this included being “significantly behind” on ATF gun licensing, saying the list “goes on and on and on.”
Another area needing addressed are radios. The chief noted that Ontario is still on an analog system.
He said “the cat’s meow” was a digital system which takes a lot of infrastructure. Noting the city would need to be strategic about the timing of those investments, Iwai said he was “happy to see investments” in the department due to the evidence room situation.
“But I’m here to tell you, it needs to continue because we are behind,” he said.
Saying OPD officers are doing great work and that he was proud of them and the “really engaged community,” Iwai also noted that resources are so depleted it’s not uncommon to have only one patrol officer and one sergeant on duty.
Councilor Michael Braden took time to note that the reason the council has a hard time OK’ing more spending, is that currently the city is spending more on police than it makes in property tax revenue.
Saying he was not trying to be negative about the police force, Braden noted that is how the council can balance that spending.
Brown also noted that each year since he had been here, they have worked to improve staffing, adding four to five full-time equivalent officers in that time.
Cost of patrol cars
The inflation nearing 8% is causing ripple effects across the nation, including for those purchasing vehicles. That is no difference for vehicles used for public safety.
Cooper explained to the budget committee that $100,000 of expenditures in the Public Safety Fund was to replace two patrol cars “to avoid towing our guys when they are on call.”
He explained that the inflation for the vehicle and the equipment to upfit the car (including labor) was much higher when the window opened for placing 2022 orders than it was seven months prior. In April of 2021, the cars without upfits were priced at $25,658 each. By November, the price per vehicle had climbed to $34,103.
In a break during the meeting, Cooper said the biggest thing for Ontario Police is public safety.
“We need to have reliable equipment to serve the public,” he said.
Noting that one of the aforementioned tows happened when OPD officers were transporting someone to jail, Cooper said it was fortunate that breakdown occurred close to the facility in Vale and didn’t cause a bigger issue.
