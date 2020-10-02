ONTARIO
The future Chief’s Advisory Council for Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero is taking shape.
On Thursday morning, Romero said he has nine council members “tentatively selected” and will make his final decision sometime next week. When the advisory council is formally announced, Romero said he is hoping the group will start meeting as soon as mid-October.
In all, Romero said 11 people signed up for the council. He is still actively accepting applications.
Romero’s advisory council was first announced on June 5, the second day of the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in Ontario. Before the first day of protesting on June 4, Black Lives Matter Ontario released a list of demands to local government entities, with three demands being for the police department:
• Implement a citizen police overview committee that will work to implement more police community outreach programs.
• Transparency in how OPD handles officer complaints and reprimanding.
• Transparency in de-escalation training that officers receive.
On June 5, Romero said he had been drafting out what the Chief’s Advisory Council, and is hoping that it will be able to meet the first demand from Black Lives Matter Ontario.
Romero said the advisory council will be very helpful, as he has only been in Ontario for a little over a year. He says it will allow several members of the community to make sure that Romero has his eyes on all parts of the city.
“What we need is good community wide collaboration of individuals that share the same passion, and that passion is to improve Ontario as best we can,” Romero said. “It needs to be diverse in every aspect of the word diverse.”
Romero said he did receive a “pretty good variety of applicants with diverse backgrounds from demographics, gender, and professional backgrounds."
