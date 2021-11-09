ONTARIO — The city of Ontario Planning Commission voted to recommend the annexation and rezoning of another property during its regular meeting on Monday evening. This will be to rezone an urban growth area employment zone to a city employment zone 2. The property is on North Verde Drive and the Yturri Beltline, and the applicant is Bill Mills of MML, LLC.
The commission held a public hearing during the meeting on the matter, and there were no public comments.
The recommendation will now go to the Ontario City Council for final approval.
If approved, 5 acres would be annexed from Malheur County into the city of Ontario, along with obtaining right-of-way access and connection to the city of Ontario’s water and sewer services.
There was also a discussion of the future development of North Verde Drive, which the aforementioned Mills signed an agreement of deferment with the city of Ontario to pay for the design and construction of the sidewalk on his side of the road until the other property owners around him further develop their property.
In other action, Community Development Manager Dan Cummings provided a staff report to the commission, the same report was given to the city council in September.
Cummings said that for this quarter, 178 permits were issued. This totaled just over $318,000 in total permit fees for the fourth quarter, he said.
Cummings also reported that there were seven new applicants for the Single Family Residential Housing Incentive program, which promotes new housing within city limits.
This brings the total applicants to 43 for the year.
Cummings also reported that city was working with the owner of the new RV Park on Southeast Fifth Avenue to grant them a certificate of occupancy.
This would allow the park to start doing business, but would apply to the RV spaces on the property only, as the clubhouse is not yet complete.
Cummings said that a temporary building would be brought in for the park manager until the clubhouse is complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.