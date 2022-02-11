Purchase Access

ONTARIO — The Ontario Planning Commission meeting for Feb. 14, has been canceled.

The reason for the cancelation of the meeting was due to lack of agenda items according to Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings in a phone call with the Argus.

The next Ontario Planning Commission meeting is on March 14, at Ontario City Hall.

