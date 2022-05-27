ONTARIO — Hours after a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, local officials were dealing with rumors of a similar threat at a local school. With school getting out Thursday for the Ontario School District, some parents having heard the rumor have been taking their kids out of classes.
However, Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai wants the public to know that his team has been working closely with the school since the moment they heard about it.
“We recognize this as a stressful time in light of current national events,” Iwai said.
When we received the information, OPD and school district officials immediately met.”
Sticking to the facts is very important in a case like this, and the chief is urging the community to be good witnesses by passing on facts — not hearsay — directly to the police department. Anyone who hears or sees threats made about an act of violence at school is urged to gather as much information as possible and pass it directly to the police so they can investigate the matter.
“When doing so provide complete facts such as what was said, who said it, and any digital evidence that was used to convey what was said (social media screenshots),” said Iwai. “Also provide full names, locations, phone numbers, addresses, and vehicles when known.”
The school district posted a letter to parents and guardians on its Facebook page within the past hour stating that officials were aware of rumors circulating on social media.
“It has been determined that the rumors present no active risk to students. We will continue to monitor the situation,” it reads.
“Like many schools across the nation, we will be taking additional security measures for the remainder of the year to ensure we have extra levels of security while children and staff are in the buildings,” it reads.
A parent commenting on that post stated that she kept her student home today, noting she wasn’t sure how much truth there was to the rumor she heard, “but I won’t take any chances.”
On Friday afternoon, Ontario Superintendent Nicole Albisu said the district is being overly cautious in the wake of the Texas tragedy.
“Unfortunately, inaccurate information being spread on social media heightens everyone’s fear and only causes confusion and misleading rumors,” she said.
The district is keeping school doors locked to try to “reassure parents, staff and students of their safety at school.”
She said it is likely they will remain locked moving forward into next year and beyond.
“This will be an adjustment for our community for sure … but something we feel is necessary for the safety of our students and staff,” Albisu said.
If a genuine threat of harm takes place, the school will send out an alert to parents, as has been done in the past, she said.
Graduation will take place as planned on Wednesday with extra security and safety measures in place, she said.
The police chief noted that all threats will be taken seriously.
“We will investigate any threats against our students and schools thoroughly as we take these matters very seriously,” Iwai said. “We remind the community to contact local law enforcement first with information pertinent to school safety.”
