Ontario officer receives award from state entity

ONTARIO
Ontario Police Officer Danielle Llamas was present at Ontario City Council’s most recent meeting on Oct. 27 to receive an award from Oregon DUII Multi-Disciplinary Training Task Force as presented by Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero.
When Romero made the announcement, he started by saying that he had received a box in the mail and he wasn’t expecting anything and hadn’t ordered anything. Opening the package, he saw that it was a plaque with a letter stating that Llamas was being recognized as 2019 DUI enforcement officer of the year.
Romero said that Llamas made “in excess of 43 DUI-related arrests.” He went on to state that for a municipal officer to achieve this is “just exceptional.”
Romero read from the accompanying letter that stated the award is to note an officer’s work with “deterrence and prevention in the state of Oregon.”
After giving the plaque to Llamas, she took to the podium to say a few words.
“This is amazing to me because I think out of the awards I’ve gotten in my life, this makes me the most proud because I worked really hard for it.”
Llamas said that her goal was to get at least one intoxicated driver off the street each day.
