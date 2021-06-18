Ontario nonprofit poised to get $3.5 Million in state funds to purchase hotel

ONTARIO — Malheur County is in the running for Project Turnkey funds that are for nonprofit entities to purchase hotels and motels to be converted into “shelter space and supportive housing,” but time is running out to get support on the project in order to release those funds. However, a last-minute addition to Ontario City Council’s agenda for its regular meeting on Tuesday, and plenty of discussion around the item, may be enough to keep those funds locally before they get released back to the state’s General Fund.
It is noteworthy that the plan is not to create a homeless shelter, according to Gustavo Morales, executive director of EUVALCREE, which is the entity vying for $3.5 million in state funding in order to purchase a hotel or motel. Rather, he says, it would predominantly used to serve the community in housing foster children who are in between homes or other clients who are on programs ran by the Department of Human Services.
What is it?
The Oregon Community Foundation was chosen to oversee Project Turnkey, a grant program that, as its name states, funds turnkey properties, those typically ready for immediate use, which can be easily converted to a shelter.
The program was passed during by the Oregon Legislature in November of 2020 and includes a provision that funds must be utilized on or before June 30, according to information about the project on the foundation’s website. Due to severity of wildfires, $35 of the $65 million was allocated to those impacted counties. That leaves $30 million for purchases throughout the rest of the state and, since April, the Oregon Community Foundation has been actively doling out those funds. As of April, there were 10 approved grant awards and 12 in the due diligence process throughout 16 communities, including one in Ontario.
Why does the city have to sign off?
Because the money is allocated by the state, the turnkey facilities are owned and operated by municipalities and/or local nonprofits, which currently provide services for people who are experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit is not seeking the city’s assistance in running the facility, but in “zoning compliance,” which to date has been the only stumbling block, according to an email on Monday from Skip Rotticci, CCIM for Colliers International’s Portland office to Ontario City Council members.
In March, EUVALCREE, a Latino-based and Latino-led nonprofit in Ontario, submitted an application for Malheur County, that was approved by the Oregon Community Foundation, according to Rotticci. He urged the city to “support the effort to find meaningful cures to the homeless crisis we are experiencing across the Northwest and the country” by allowing EUVALCREE to use a property that already has passed all requirements from the foundation.
“Project turnkey is one of the few state run grant programs that effectively puts 100% of the money allocated to use immediately by local organizations that understand the need, are well prepared to manage the program, and are constantly short of the capital required to fulfill their mission,” wrote Rotticci.
What is Ontario’s turnkey property?
After meeting with city officials in March to find out about potential properties that might be utilized for a Project Turnkey grant Morales submitted an application.
As a result, Rotticci and Morales toured “several potential” hotel properties in Ontario, according to an email from Rotticci.
None were “anywhere close to the condition of the Red Lion” in the 200 block of Goodfellow Street, “and the favorable deal we put together,” he said.
That deal, he said, was to purchase the property for $3.5 million, for a cost of about $50,000 per room.
“Most other hotels purchased utilizing Project Turnkey were in far worse condition and cost between $75,000 -$106,000 per room,” he said.
Additionally, he said, the Red Lion “has had all required third-party inspections and has passed its physical due diligence with flying colors.” He said the physical condition, appraisal value, hazardous material and pest inspections and survey all passed requirements.
“We have yet to come across a property in the condition that Red Lion Ontario is in and for the relatively low cost,” Rotticci said.
‘We can accomplish this with your support’
“OCF has the funds available to close, it merely needs support from the city to move to closing,” Rotticci said.
He noted that it was “a rare occasion” when nonprofits have the ability to utilize such a project to buy something “with no strings attached,” that is 100% grant-funded.
“Currently, the contract with the hotel owner has our due diligence period expiring on June 21, 2021, and closing on or before June 30, 2021,” he said in closing. “We can accomplish this with your support and the support of the Ontario City Council.”
In a term often used regarding contractual obligations needing to be filled in a specific time for real estate, the Collier International rep told the city, “time is definitely of the essence.”
