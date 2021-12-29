Planes are pictured during an appreciation day at the Ontario Municipal Airport in 2019. The airport is set to receive $159,000 in Airport Infrastructure Grants under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
ONTARIO — On Dec. 17, Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the allocation of $43 million in federal funding across the state to Oregon’s airports for infrastructure needs, which included $159,000 for the Ontario Municipal Airport.
According to a news release from the Democratic Senators, the funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included a $3 billion provision for airport infrastructure grants.
“Having safe and sustainable airports benefits Oregonians who want to stay connected to out-of-state loved ones, and businesses that rely on the airways to expand economic opportunity,” said Merkley in the release.
“The bipartisan infrastructure plan I’m proud to have supported helps airports large and small in Oregon. And I’ll keep battling for Oregon to get our fair share of federal resources for these airports as well as for additional infrastructure needs in our state’s rural, urban and suburban communities,” Wyden said.
City of Ontario City Manager Adam Brown told the Argus in an email on Dec. 23 that he had “not gotten into the available uses of the funds yet,” and was “hopeful that we [the city] will be able to use them for capital investment, because the City Council has already engaged in engineering for utilities,” at the airport and that it was “a priority of their [the city’s] strategic plan.
“We have a lot of options available to us to invest in the airport,” Brown wrote. “I look forward to going over those options with the City Council.”
It is not known yet when the grants will be distributed.
