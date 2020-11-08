ONTARIO
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown’s most recent Weekend Update from Nov. 2, found on the City of Ontario’s website, told of new ozone cleaning fixtures being added to the HVAC systems of city facilities, beginning with City Hall.
The Argus reached out to Brown to learn more about the additions to the building’s HVAC system.
Brown responded in an email on Nov. 5, saying that he needed some additional assistance from Kevin Mullin, Operations Specialist, at Jacobs, the city of Ontario’s public works department. Brown did confirm, however, that the work was paid for out of the City’s Coronavirus Relief fund.
Mullin, provided more insight into the project in an email received on Nov. 6.
“Ozone air cleaners were installed on all the City Hall HVAC systems during the week of Oct. 19 – Oct. 23. Jacobs staff performed the work with support from Grant Mechanical and Vale Electric,” wrote Mullin.
The project didn’t stop at City Hall, either, he explained.
“Last week, Oct. 26 – Oct. 30, Jacobs installed the ozone air cleaners for the [Community] Development Center with Vale Electric once again providing support. Grant Mechanical support was not needed for this installation,” wrote Mullin.
