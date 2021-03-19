ONTARIO
On April 9, students at Ontario Middle School will be in sync with students at all the elementary schools in the district, as that is when they will begin a four-day in-person learning week, with the fifth set aside as an “asynchronous work day.” The move was approved by the Ontario School Board of Directors at the request of Ontario Middle School Principal Lisa Longoria during its regular meeting on Monday night.
Superintendent Nicole Albisu introduced the topic during her board notes at the meeting and reminded the board members that they she had sent an email “a few weeks ago” about the proposal and asked whether they had any questions for Longoria or anyone else at the middle school, who was attending the meeting via Zoom.
“I believe teachers are feeling fatigued,” Albisu said. “It is a lot of work because they are doing both [in-person classes and comprehensive distance learning].”
Having that Friday set aside, would help with planning and check-ins with distant-learners.
Board Chairwoman Renae Corn mentioned that in the past, some had expressed concerns about students “losing educational ground by only going four days a week.”
“Yes. But in all honesty, Chairwoman Corn, I think the load that is put on the entire team is causing more of a deficit than having school five days a week,” said Longoria. “If we’re not taking care of ourselves, if the entire team isn’t doing self care, we’re not going to be able to do our best on the fifth day, fourth day, third day. We have attempted to do it on five days and it has proven to be too much, too overwhelming.”
Longoria’s team of teachers was in attendance for any further questions the board may have, but none were needed.
“I mean, I’m up for whatever,” board member Eric Evans said, mentioning that he had replied to Albisu immediately saying he supported it.
“Right now, for me, it’s been a long pandemic. And I support these teachers. … if they tell me they need this, then I want to be there for them,” Evans said.
He then said the board should put it to a vote to create policy, as they had done before with allowing the move for kindergarten through sixth grade.
Board member also expressed gratitude for the “all the work they’ve done,” adding “whatever we can do to make it easier on them.”
Corn told Longoria she also sent an email of support and understanding, saying “we do appreciate the efforts that all of our educators have made this past year, and know that it comes with great sacrifice.”
The motion passed unanimously, at which Longoria expressed her abundant gratitude.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, all!”
What it will look like
In a follow up interview with Longoria on Tuesday, she said she was working on getting ahold of parents that day regarding the four-day work week.
She gave a rundown of what an “asynchronous” learning day looked like, saying that it differed from a synchronous work day when all the kids are either in the building or logged in and all the teachers are there.
April 30 will be the first Friday where the teachers won’t meet up face-to-face with all the students. Instead, it will be a day for students who need it most. Teachers can post assignments or practice work, but it will just be for the purposes of “extra practice, nothing new,” Longoria said. This way, students can do school from home.
There are several ways teachers will be able to utilize that extra time, she said, “besides breathing and staying sane.”
Additionally, it opens up opportunities for one-on-one conversations (especially with distant-learners), Longoria said, and “supports small-group interventions.” It’s a time to communicate with students and families, it provides one-on-one support, and it facilitates opportunities for students to catch up on any missing work or anything that supports learning.
Scheduling is the reason four-day weeks won’t start until the first week of April, with no time to inform parents this week, then Spring Break the following week.
The good news is that the new work week won’t cause any schedule adjustments, Longoria said, noting that those hours already are dependent on the transportation department. That’s why class is from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., she said, because the transportation used by the district in order to meet guidelines has to make two rounds, one for elementary students and one for middle school.
As the middle school isn’t the only school doing it, Longoria said it “would be hard to imagine parents wouldn’t be supportive of the move,” and mentioned that during Monday’s board meeting she received a text from a parent in support of the move.
“Is it going to be perfect for everyone. No. We couldn’t create something like that,” Longoria said, however added that it was still important for all connected to the school, including teachers, secretaries, counselors, instructional aids and custodians, to be taken care of.
Grant funds get allocated for Roulston
Lindsay Roulston, who was selected as one of three winners for a contest held by the Oregon State Athletic Department in October of 2020 will now get the funds she was awarded to use in her classroom. The $1,282 is part of an ESSER grant that the school is splitting three ways.
Mary Jo Evers, financial director for the district, said during the board meeting on Monday that the grant will be used for dedicated pay to staff, and for recognition of two educators. This includes Roulston and Aiken kindergarten teacher Mayra Pelayo who was named Oregon’s Regional Teachers of the Year in 2020.
Longoria read a statement regarding Roulston to the board. She described Roulston as an “extremely dedicated, loving teacher who focuses on preparing students to love math and particularly to empowering middle school girls to strive for careers using [science, technology, engineering, art and math] at Ontario Middle School.”
Roulston has served as a SMILE Club leader for more than three years. She assists her husband, Ryan Roulston who works at Ontario High School and teaches a video editing class, in livestreaming extracurricular activities.
Roulston is described as someone who works “tirelessly” for her students, including taking endless phone calls and spending grading time just talking to students “so that they may receive the attention they need.” This includes mental-health check-ins with students and guardians, and keeping an “very deliberately inclusive and safe environment.”
In addition, Roulston is bilingual and uses that skill to build spaces for English and Spanish-Speaking families which comprise over 90% of the student demographic at OHS.
Furthermore, she is described as always looking to improve her own knowledge, including telling Longoria she wanted to learn a new language after having her first ever Russian-speaking student.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.