Ontario Mayor Riley Hill aims to slash expenses

This 1999 10-yard dump truck was one of the pieces of equipment listed as in need of replacing for Ontario’s Public Works Department during 2022-23 budget meetings this year. Now however, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill is wanting to know what it will cost to repair it in order to save money for the Contingency Fund as local marijuana tax revenues show a decline. Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst says the vehicleis “past its life reliability.”
ONTARIO — The city of Ontario is less than a month into its 2022-23 fiscal year, but Ontario Mayor Riley Hill already is aiming to pump the brakes on spending. This including reducing funds by $150,000 to $175,000 for one expenditure already in the budget: a new dump truck for the city’s Public Works department. Hill cited a “marked decline in marijuana revenue” as causal.
The 2022-23 budget includes $225,000 from the General Fund for a new 10-yard dump truck for Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor.
The truck is a 1999 model and was listed as one of the pieces of Public Works equipment in need of being replaced at the budget meetings.
“It’s had a lot of issues mechanically which has prohibited [the truck] from being used in time of need,” Mordhorst said in a follow-up phone call on Wednesday. “It’s past its life reliability.”
At Tuesday’s Ontario City Council meeting, Hill said he checked and the truck needing replaced only had 150,000 miles. He also said he talked to other people using similar trucks who suggested the city could get by with a new motor and or transmission and get up to as many as 1 million miles on such a vehicle. The mayor then suggested using only $50,000 to make needed repairs on the truck and keep it running, putting the remainder back into the Contingency Fund.
Councilor John Kirby made the comment that with marijuana tax revenues possibly dwindling, “our return is in question.”
Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst, with Jacobs, informed the council that the issues with the truck weren’t only the motor and transmission. The hydraulic system also needs repaired. He said the estimated cost for the transmission alone was about $26,000 in 2021. Mordhorst also stated that the sander box was in rough shape, and that the vehicle was purchased used from Ada County Highway District which used salt in it.
Mordhorst said if Public Works could keep $50,000 to $75,000 to modify the dump truck, they will make it work to get by this year.
He said the vehicle is used for all the city’s construction projects in the summer, and during the winter it is used for snow and ice removal, primarily at the airport.
Mordhorst told the council that the new dump truck price of $225,000 includes trading in the old truck. However, he further noted that he is unable to get even a chassis price until November of 2023. The chassis is the structural framework for a vehicle.
Hill then asked Mordhorst to come back to the next meeting with some figures for what it would take to do only the repairs so the council could consider it.
Marijuana revenues dipping?
During Tuesday’s meeting, while Finance Director Kari Ott was providing a departmental update, it was noted that the end fund balance was off due to local marijuana tax revenues not being received from the state yet. The state collects those on behalf of the city. Ott noted that two more payments are still expected for the 2021-22 fiscal year. She further stated that one of the most recent payments was “right under $800,000 — a bit less than the last payment.”
In a follow-up email on Wednesday, Ott provided more information. For fiscal year 2021-22, which wrapped up on June 30, the city has received the first two payments, which equaled $1,898,441. A third payment received in July was $768.634.
“This equals a total of $2,667,076.84,” Ott wrote. “We budgeted $3,000,000 in 21-22 and still have one payment left for 21-22.”
The city will need to see at least $332,000 in the final payment in order to make budget, and appears to be on track to do so.
According to data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, statewide sales have mostly declined since April of 2021. That month, the state saw $110.8 million in overall sales — the highest point since recreational marijuana sales began in July of 2016.
Since April of this year, numbers are declining again.
The trend is the same in Malheur County, where retail sales at Ontario stores have been among the highest in the state. Malheur County had the second-highest sales in the state in March of 2021 with $10.368 million in sales that month. In the same month of this year, Malhuer County remained second highest but this trailed the previous year by more than a million dollars, earning $9.248 million. As of June, the county has slipped into third place, with $8.377 million.
Overall, marijuana sales in the state from October 2016 to June were $4.787 billion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.