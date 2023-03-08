ONTARIO — If marijuana revenues weren’t thrown in the mix, the city of Ontario might not be facing a loss in its 2022-23 projected revenues and overall budget, as all other revenues are going up. However, if the city hadn’t put some of that revenue to pay down on one of its biggest expenses — its liability for Public Employee Retirement System — the net loss would be even greater.

That was part of the overall message to the Ontario Budget Committee regarding the state of the current budget during a preliminary budget meeting held Tuesday evening at the Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Facility.



