ONTARIO — If marijuana revenues weren’t thrown in the mix, the city of Ontario might not be facing a loss in its 2022-23 projected revenues and overall budget, as all other revenues are going up. However, if the city hadn’t put some of that revenue to pay down on one of its biggest expenses — its liability for Public Employee Retirement System — the net loss would be even greater.
That was part of the overall message to the Ontario Budget Committee regarding the state of the current budget during a preliminary budget meeting held Tuesday evening at the Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Facility.
When it comes to how much the city will gain year after year in local option taxes from sales of marijuana goods, Finance Director Kari Ott says there is “no kind of trend,” and it’s unknown what the long-term will look like. However, based on one of four payments received for the current fiscal year, it is projected the city see a loss of $740,952 in local marijuana taxes, which are set at a rate of 3%. The city budgeted for $3.5 million in those taxes for 2022-23, and projections show that sliding to $2.75 million.
One issue with updating projections for that revenue bucket is the payments, which come from the state, take so long to come in, Ott said. The only payment received for 22-23 was in December for sales from July through September. The next payment is hoped for in April, which would be for sales in October to December.
“That’s why this marijuana tax is really hard to budget,” Ott told the committee.
The Ontario City Council committed a large portion of those and other revenues toward paying down PERS.
Those investments of more than $6 million into a related side account paid off by dropping the city’s PERS rate by about 13% overall. Ott says that rate difference will save an estimated $461,399 per year. Amortized over 20 years, that further equates to $9.2 million in savings.
Budget document and timeline
The Budget Committee couldn’t discuss the 2023-24 budget, but looked at the current fiscal year as a way to prepare for its budget meetings, which are set for April 25-27. At this year’s meetings, Ott noted there will be a sharp departure from recent years when former City Manager Adam Brown and staff presented a document that was hundreds of pages deep.
Ott explained how that was “pretty hard to read,” and how staff decided to simplify the document this year. As such, the committee will get the numbers and the history, “but not all the big picture and narratives” seen in recent years.
The Ontario City Council is slated to adopt the 23-24 budget during its second meeting in May, with the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Revenue outlook
Aside from marijuana, projections in all other revenues are up, even if only slightly. However, with it in the picture, the revenue is projected to slide by about $344,000 overall.
Ott noted that the Transient Occupancy Tax was doing well, and that it is expected to exceed projections by $183,316. That is only accounting for the city’s portion of that tax, which has separate allocations for four other beneficiaries, including Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, Malheur County fairgrounds and the future Ontario Community Recreation Center.
Property taxes, which is how the city pays for wages, are also estimated to be up by about $25,000. Ott said it was expected to keep increasing and could be about $150,000 more than last year.
“We try to be conservative to make sure we have money to actually spend,” she said.
She noted how franchise fees went up a bit, and how this was expected during longer colder winters, with people using more power and natural gas.
“Last winter it was not as much, because it was not as cold,” she said.
When it comes to how much the city sees from alcohol and cigarette taxes, Ott noted that cigarette taxes have been steadily decreasing, “especially with legal marijuana.” On the other hand, taxes from alcohol are increasing.
State revenue shares, including those for the state marijuana tax which returns to the city for its use in law enforcement, aren’t bumping up much. In fact the latter is expected to slide down by about $3,000, and that money is typically used toward the portion of a police officer’s salary.
There is a projected increase in revenue from marijuana dispensary licenses this year, with three new licenses expected. That would give the city 20 overall. Currently there are 11 retailers, and two each of wholesalers, processors and producers.
Water and sewer rates will be keeping pace with inflation at a 6.5% hike based on the Consumer Price Index from December of 2021 to December of 2022.
The city also will be seeing more money from Simplot, formerly Ore-Ida, this year. This is due to the discovery of a discrepancy found by staff a few months ago, which was noted by Councilor Ken Hart. Getting the company back up to speed on what it should be paying will happen over three years. City Manager Dan Cummings said that will be about $170,000 this year, double the following year, and then by the third year, the company should be caught up at about $500,000 per year.
David Sullivan, who was the committee chairman last year, asked whether the city was collecting the 3% fee on credit card transactions. That is currently not being done as it was waived during COVID-19 as an incentive for people to make payments online. Councilor Sam Baker noted how the city would be taking a big loss eating that fee on big accounts, such as Ore-Ida. Ott confirmed that most big accounts were now paying by check.
Attorney’s fees are budget-buster
The city’s expenses are expected to be less than budgeted for 2022-23 in all areas except one: attorney fees. It is projected that the city will exceed that line item by $128,000, for a total of $208,337. It should be noted that the city’s legal counsel does not regularly attend council meetings, but have been involved in some bigger projects since they took over in January of 2022. This has included a couple of lawsuits as well as the monumental task of overhauling the city’s ordinance code.
The city’s biggest expense is its contract for public works at $5.8 million. The good news is that the contract has a 5% cap so the city won’t see the rate go up with the CPI, saving about 2.8%.
The same is true for its contract with Oster, which is the contractor for the city’s Finance Department.
While the city is expected to pay less in several areas, including worker’s comp, liability and health insurance, its overall expenditure impact will be $545,075.
Ott said the thing committee members need to start thinking about is the General Fund and increases for that. She reminded them that when it came to marijuana tax revenues, “we had really good news for a while, but still have a good chunk of money, it’s just not as much as we were hoping.”
