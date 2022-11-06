VALE — An Ontario man’s initiative petition has been approved for circulation for sponsorship signatures by the Oregon Secretary of State. The goal: Amend the Oregon Constitution to allow a 300-member House of Representatives providing for better local representation. The The proposal states that the change would not begin until 2026.
In order to begin the ballot title drafting process for Initiative Petition 18, Chief Petitioner Antonio Sunseri will need to submit at least 1,000, and no more than 2,000, sponsorship signatures for his prospective petition to the Elections Division.
Sunseri explained why he is a proponent of the measure.
“Because our house district, several decades ago, was so small that it didn’t even include all of Malheur County,” he said. Now, House District 60 is “the largest in the state including five counties, including Oregon’s three largest counties by land mass.”
And in the next legislative session which will take into account new district boundaries that resulted from the census, Sunseri said House District 60 will have “the land mass of the entire country of South Korea.”
In contrast, he pointed out that New Hampshire, which is one-third the size of Oregon, has only two Congressional Districts; however it has a 30-member Senate and 400-member House of Representatives.
Sunseri’s initiative would do the same thing, “because it is important that [the Senate] remain a small deliberative body.”
However, he said, in the House, smaller districts would make gerrymandering more difficult, bring more local representation and, possibly, even help third parties or independents get elected. This would be possible, he says, because with 300 House Districts, Oregon would have an average of 10,000 registered voters in each district. As it currently sits, there are 47,000 registered voters in House District 60.
If enough sponsorship signatures are validated, a draft ballot title would be prepared by the Attorney General. As it is a constitutional initiative, the number of signatures required for that are determined on 8% of all voters who voted in the last gubernatorial election statewide, not counting this year’s. That would mean if Sunseri’s initiative were approved, he would have to gather 149,360 signatures by July 5, 2024. There is no specific deadline for the sponsorship signatures.
