VALE — An Ontario man’s initiative petition has been approved for circulation for sponsorship signatures by the Oregon Secretary of State. The goal: Amend the Oregon Constitution to allow a 300-member House of Representatives providing for better local representation. The The proposal states that the change would not begin until 2026.

In order to begin the ballot title drafting process for Initiative Petition 18, Chief Petitioner Antonio Sunseri will need to submit at least 1,000, and no more than 2,000, sponsorship signatures for his prospective petition to the Elections Division.



