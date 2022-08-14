Purchase Access

ONTARIO — Guy Blair was elected 2022-2023 Governor of the Utah-Idaho Kiwanis District at its convention in Idaho Falls on Aug. 6.

Blair is the Immediate Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Ontario.



