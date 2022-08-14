ONTARIO — Guy Blair was elected 2022-2023 Governor of the Utah-Idaho Kiwanis District at its convention in Idaho Falls on Aug. 6.
Blair is the Immediate Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Ontario.
“The Ontario Club has the distinction of being the only Kiwanis Club in Oregon that is part of the Utah-Idaho District. This is the first time in the Ontario Club’s 95-year history that a member will serve as District Governor” according to a release by Ontario Kiwanis.
The Utah-Idaho District is composed of 43 Kiwanis clubs with a total of 941 members.
The Kiwanis Club of Ontario was chartered in March 1927. It is known for sponsoring the BBQ Chicken fundraiser in Beck Kiwanis Park each summer. Funds raised by the club are primarily used to support improvements at Lanterman and Beck Kiwanis Parks, provide financial support to the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley, funding scholarships at the Treasure Valley Community College, and other programs.
Blair, who began his Kiwanis involvement in California after retiring in 2009, served as club president three times in two different Kiwanis clubs. After that he was the Lt. Governor over 15 Kiwanis Clubs located in the Sacramento suburbs and foothills.
Blair and his wife, Gloria, joined the Ontario Kiwanis Club after moving to Fruitland, Idaho in July, 2019. Not long afterwards, Blair began working with the Principal of Aiken Elementary, Tobey Huddleston, to develop a plan to have a Safety Awareness Day at the school. Meetings had been held with representatives of the Ontario emergency response agencies. Umpqua Bank donated the safety booklets for the event scheduled for May 2020. Then the Covid pandemic struck and the event was put on a back burner.
“It will happen someday in the future,” Blair said
Bob and Janet Komoto have been influential in connecting the Blairs with some of the major charities in Ontario. It was Bob who recruited Blair to serve on the Board of the Four Rivers Cultural Center, a position Blair began in November 2020.
In summation, Blair says, “We enjoy living in the Western Treasure Valley, and being involved in the different community events. We love our many new friends.”
