ONTARIO — An Ontario man was taken to a burn center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Tuesday afternoon due to injuries sustained in a house fire on Northwest Fourth Street.
According to preliminary information from Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, the Ontario Fire Department was dispatched at 1:20 p.m. to a house fire.
"When our guys arrived, he was on fire and the neighbors were helping put his clothes out," Leighton said on Tuesday evening.
The fire chief was not at the fire, but stated that his crews told him that the man was "burned quite extensively on his lower extremities."
It is reported that the man had went back inside the house after it was on fire, and it is believed he was looking for a pet.
The burn victim was transported by Treasure Valley Paramedics to the Ontario Municipal Airport, where LifeFlight then transported him to the burn center.
Fruitland Fire Department assisted with mutual aid.
The newspaper will have more on this story as it becomes available.
