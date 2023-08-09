Ontario man becomes posthumous hall-of-famer for involvement in sporting clays

Allan Vincent leads the way during a free youth shoot event at Snake River Sportsmen Gun Club in August of 2022. Vincent died in March and was posthumously added into the 2023 Hall of Fame class for Oregon Sporting Clays in late July.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO -- An Ontario man was posthumously awarded a spot in this year's Oregon Sporting Clays Hall of Fame.

Allan Vincent joined three others in this year's class, and was lauded for his dedicated service in advancing the sport of Sporting Clays in Oregon for decades.



