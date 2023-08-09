Ontario man becomes posthumous hall-of-famer for involvement in sporting clays

Allan Vincent leads the way during a free youth shoot event at Snake River Sportsmen Gun Club in August of 2022. Vincent died in March and was posthumously added into the 2023 Hall of Fame class for Oregon Sporting Clays in late July.
ONTARIO -- An Ontario man was posthumously awarded a spot in this year's Oregon Sporting Clays Hall of Fame.
Allan Vincent joined three others in this year's class, and was lauded for his dedicated service in advancing the sport of Sporting Clays in Oregon for decades.
An initiation ceremony was held at the 2023 Oregon State Championship, which was held in Creswell near the end of July.
Vincent started Malheur County Chapter of Pheasants Forever, an organization which seeks to conserve habitat suitable for wildlife, in 1983-84.
Vincent also was involved with the Snake River Sportsmen Club, where he managed the shotgun range and frequently hosted youth events for Pheasants Forever and Oregon Hunters Association, as well as Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife hunter education field days.
According to information from the Oregon Sporting Clays Hall of Fame Committee, Vincent was recognized this year for "his passion in building the sporting clays program at the Snake River Sportsmen Gun Club" in Ontario.
Vincent died in March.
He was known for his passion for shooting, which began in 1985 when he joined the Ontario Gun Club, now the Snake River Sportsmen Gun Club.
"Allan supported youth shooting and fundraisers for many organizations," reads the information.
This included an annual free youth shoot hosted by the Malheur Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association. The annual event takes place this weekend and will be the first time in eight years without Vincent at the helm.
Vincent is said to have retired about 10 years ago and was noted among colleagues for "a talent for perfection that not many of us have."
His retirement from his day job allowed him more time to pursue his passion, which was building a shotgun complex for local sportsman. While retired, Vincent was known for working full-time (6 to 8 hours a day), and would host events frequently on weekends and weekdays, staying until the last shooter left, according to a biography in his service award announcement.
Vincent also held a monthly registered sporting clay event and was known to accommodate any other group or fundraiser at the gun club.
"Whenever he was not operating the range, he was building or repairing it," reads the information.
It also states that if funds were not available to get something done, Vincent would talk people into donating a service or at least do it at a reduced rate." This was said to have included talking a man into bringing a road grader from Boise to build a second sporting clay course.
Vincent also discovered a way to position all the machines so there would be a 300-yard safety zone around everything on the property.
While Vincent's time ran out before he could complete everything he hoped to do, he did what he did "because he loved the sport and the people that are involved in it."
