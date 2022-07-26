Ontario City Hall

The first meeting of the ad hoc committee that will be reviewing the city of Ontario's code enforcement is 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ontario City Hall, pictured here at 444 S.W. Fourth St.

 Argus Observer, file

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — Elected officials for the city of Ontario and Malheur County aim to join Nyssa and Vale in recent action taken to attempt to get voters to ban state-licensed psilocybin manufacturers and related businesses, such as therapeutic settings.

Oregon voters passed Measure 109 in 2020, which legalized the use of psilocybin in a highly regulated manner allowed only in clinical settings, framework for which begins in January of 2023.



Tags

Load comments