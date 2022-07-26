ONTARIO — Elected officials for the city of Ontario and Malheur County aim to join Nyssa and Vale in recent action taken to attempt to get voters to ban state-licensed psilocybin manufacturers and related businesses, such as therapeutic settings.
Oregon voters passed Measure 109 in 2020, which legalized the use of psilocybin in a highly regulated manner allowed only in clinical settings, framework for which begins in January of 2023.
Similar to when voters passed a state measure that legalized recreational marijuana sales in 2016, elected officials in cities and counties who do not agree with the measure are allowed to opt out for their respective areas. However, unlike with recreational marijuana, if governing bodies decide to ban psilocybin facilities, it must go back to voters for a final say.
A resolution and draft ordinance will go before the Ontario City Council tonight, with the city aiming to pass the resolution on a single reading, considering that as the public hearing. The draft ordinance would only go into effect if voters enact the ban, according to Pro Tem City Manager Dan Cummings. Should the council pass the resolution tonight, city attorneys would then draft ballot language so the city could advertise it in the newspaper to allow the public time to challenge the language. If there are no challengers, the ballot language would then go on to the County Clerk’s office to be added to the ballot for November’s election.
Malheur County Court aims to take similar action, and will hold public hearings over the next two weeks during its Wednesday morning meetings.
Could address host of mental health issues
Ontario City Council heard a presentation at its first meeting in June from Sam Chapman, executive director of Healing Advocacy Fund. He talked about what the intention of the measure was and what it wasn’t. Chapman said that unlike recreational marijuana, the psilocybin measure does not include provisions for retail purchases, off-site consumption or influence in the public, advertising or branding. However, it does provide that service centers are not allowed in residential or school zones.
Chapman said the modality would include a prep session, a psilocybin session and integrated therapy. Noting that such treatment was “certainly not for everyone,” he reiterated that it could only be used in a licensed facility where a person is under constant supervision.
He explained to the council that there were many doctors on the board drafting the regulations of the Measure, noting that Oregon Health Authority got to oversee the final rule making.
Stating that mental health is very “near and dear to his heart,” Chapman further spelled out how research being done, including by John Hopkins University, is showing that psilocybin can benefit an array of people. This includes cancer patients or those who are terminally ill, in coming to terms with end-of-life anxiety, as well as those suffering mental health issues, such as veterans.
Preliminary clinical trial data has shown psilocybin has the potential to address mental health issues including depression, anxiety and PTSD. According to a 2018 article in the “Journal of Palliative Medicine” psychiatric research in the 1950s and 1960s “showed potential for psychedelic medications to markedly alleviate depression and suffering associated with terminal illness.” That article also states, “psychedelic properties of specific plants (mushrooms and cactuses) have been used for centuries by indigenous cultures to induce expanded states of consciousness and spiritual experiences.”
Chapman further stated that many first responders and therapists have expressed an interest in becoming trained facilitators, to “provide a safe space for people who need it.” He urged the councilors that if they took any action to only establish time, place and manner of such facilities. However, according to the draft ordinance posted online, the council aims to prohibit them altogether.
In discussions, councilors expressed concerns over whether it was actually sanctioned by the American Medical Association or Food and Drug Administration or truly endorsed by medical authorities, whether it would be harder to enact a ban two years down the road, and whether such facilities would create a “destination” out of Ontario for legal drug use, as has happened with recreational marijuana.
‘Politicians are getting into our personal rights’
Hearing that the council was potentially getting ready to ban such facilities which could have the potential to help reduce suffering for those experiencing PTSD, Ron Verini, former mayor of Ontario and director of Ore-Ida Veterans Advocates, went on the record with the newspaper.
“Politicians are getting into our personal rights to be an individual and allowing us to do stupid things. They do not have to make laws on every function of our bodies,” he said. “They have to make sure we live in communities that have clean water, waste removal, clean and safe environment, crime-free neighborhoods and should focus on basic services, such as infrastructure and building codes.”
Verini further stated that his thought was about the rights of every person to decide over their own life and future.
“I have the right to misuse myself, but I do not have the right to impose my belief system on others.”
Verini said when he was young, he “smoked punk from a river bank and got very sick.”
However, he said, that was his right “and I do not think that I should impose a law preventing others from smoking punk just because it was a bad thing to do for me. “
Stating that freedom is important and that “unfreedom is a form of slavery,” Verini said the issue of banning psilocybin facilities “is just another chip away of our freedoms.”
In addition to Measure 109, Oregon voters decriminalized many illicit drugs, which reduced penalties for possession of personal-use amounts in 2020. Among these are psilocybin and psilocin. Penalties for possessing those were reduced with Ballot Measure 110 to a Class E violation for having fewer than 12 grams and a Class A misdemeanor for having more than that. It is worth noting that researchers have repeatedly cautioned against using the hallucinogenic outside of a tightly controlled patient-care setting.
Nyssa and Vale decided this month to send the matter back to voters. According to an official with Jordan Valley, a resolution and ordinance to ban psilocybin facilities was passed recently and will go back to voters in November.
