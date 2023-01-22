Ontario irrigation dealership is among top in its field

Reinke Manufacturing representatives pose for a photo with John Carpenter of Warrington Irrigation. Pictured, from left, are Reinke President Chris Roth, Carpenter, and Rick Hanshew, territory manager for Reinke.
DESHLER, Nebraska – Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and precision irrigation technology, has recognized Warrington Irrigation as a top five dealership for total sales in Reinke’s southwest U.S. region.
Located in Ontario, Warrington Irrigation earned Reinke’s Gold Pride award for their performance in the last year.
“Reinke is honored to work with Warrington Irrigation to help them serve the growers in their area,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “We’re proud to award their efforts and we appreciate their dedication as we continue to develop and implement precision irrigation equipment and technology to help growers increase yields and profitability.”
Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada come together annually for the company’s sales convention to recognize select Reinke dealers for their hard work and commitment to serve growers. The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.
With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world's largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954 and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications, and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management.
For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit Reinke.com.
