Ontario irrigation dealership is among top in its field

Reinke Manufacturing representatives pose for a photo with John Carpenter of Warrington Irrigation. Pictured, from left, are Reinke President Chris Roth, Carpenter, and Rick Hanshew, territory manager for Reinke.

 Submitted photo

DESHLER, Nebraska – Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and precision irrigation technology, has recognized Warrington Irrigation as a top five dealership for total sales in Reinke’s southwest U.S. region.

Located in Ontario, Warrington Irrigation earned Reinke’s Gold Pride award for their performance in the last year.



Tags

Load comments