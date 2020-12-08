ONTARIO
The City of Ontario in partnership with local nonprofit housing resource agency, Community in Action, have worked to make a temporary or transitional homeless shelter a reality within the city since late last year. The Argus reached out via email to Barb Higinbotham, executive director of Community in Action, on Monday afternoon to find out where the process is currently at.
“We are meeting tomorrow to review the progress,” wrote Higinbotham.
The meeting between entities is not open to the public, but other meetings will be down the road.
Most recently, the Council decided upon the new site for the shelter at its Nov. 5 meeting, following a tabled discussion from the Oct. 27 meeting. The new site, known as the Cook Property, located at 123 NW 3rd Ave., was the recommendation given by Higinbotham to the Council in a presentation at that meeting.
She went on to explain what she saw as the meeting’s objectives which included working with an electrician and Idaho Power in order to get the units “hooked up to electricity.”
Higinbotham said that Jacobs, the city of Ontario’s Public Works department, “has been an excellent partner his helping the site prep and should be moving the units soon.”
She said that the entities are also working with Origins Faith Community on “a contract to manage the winter shelter units.” Higinbotham said that after the meeting, there should be a “better understanding of where we are.”
“There are a lot of details and moving parts,” she wrote.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown also responded via email on Monday afternoon about the overall scope of the project.
“Barb and I are actively working together with Idaho Power, an electrician, and the City Public Works Team. The City’s crews are doing some grading, trenching, and moving of the units for Barb. Barb’s staff have been working with volunteer groups and faith based organizations to get donations for amenities for the shelters, (e.g. bedding, etc…) We meet weekly with the property owner and her team, volunteers, and several other people really interested in making it a success. Idaho Power has been a great partner to work with in getting adequate power upgrades to the site,” wrote Brown.
The city was part of what was previously a three-fold partnership which also included Community in Action and Origins Faith Community, the latter of which dissolved its involvement in late April of this year. That coincided with the closure of the temporary pilot emergency homeless shelter project on April 30, also known as the “tiny houses” located on North Oregon Street nearby Nichols Accounting. The shelter was open for less than a month.
Following the shuttering of the temporary shelter project, a community forum was conducted at Four Rivers Cultural Center in June which included a panel.
In September, a shelter siting committee was formed, which included business owners and community members, alike.
