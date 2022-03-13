ONTARIO — A sophomore at Ontario High School is described by her art teacher Luz Morrison as a natural talent.
“Tatiana is really, really good at impressionistic art,” Morrison said. “She is awesome at anything, including portraits and landscape paintings.”
Tatiana Demaris, 15, says her interest in painting really picked up in about the eighth grade, when she attended an after-school program.
“It was fun,” she said.
Her first painting was on a tiny canvas, which featured a black mountain with a galaxy and stars.
By the time she was in high school, Tatiana knew she wanted to take art classes.
She has been drawing as long as she can remember and says she was inspired by her mother and younger sister, who also are good at sketching.
While at home, Tatiana said she doodles a lot while she is trying to practice using her imagination, but says after some practice with it, she prefers painting to drawing.
Tatiana’s paintings already has captivated others, as she said there are a few people who are wanting her to do custom paintings.
“I am working on those right now,” she said, adding that one is of someone’s late dog.
Tatiana enjoys painting portraits of dogs, and painted a puppy when her Rotweiler mix had puppies.
“It was the biggest painting I have ever done,” she said.
While she is looking into exploring more abstract painting ideas, Tatiana said that she also likes to take pictures with her cellphone and use those for paintings.
An artist that she looks to for inspiration is Bob Ross. Although she hasn’t seen any reruns of his old shows from PBS, she has seen many photos of his paintings. Another artist she likes is Roy Tabora, who she discovered on Instagram.
One thing that surprised her about painting was that if the brush is a little wet it is easier to paint smaller lines, which is one of the many things she has learned in taking art classes, crediting Morrison for helping her break free from her comfort zone.
“She pushes me to do things I’m not comfortable with in art,” Tatiana said. “She’s really nice.”
This year, Tatiana took acrylic paint in the first trimester, Art 1 in the second trimester, in which she mostly painted, and on Monday at the start of the third trimester, she began taking Art 3. Tatiana says she is excited about it and that she has met a lot of nice students. Other classes she is taking aside from core education, include baking and pastry and game development — where she is excited about the opportunity to create games.
Tatiana also joined the OHS drama club and recently learned that students can also start their own club. As such, she wants to start an art club in which students could take field trips to places such as art galleries, where they could see other art, or hear from artists about different techniques.
For those interested in trying it out, the student encourages them to give it a try, saying it is hard in the beginning but “also fun to get better at it.”
