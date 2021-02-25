ONTARIO
Despite a request from about 30 teachers from Ontario High School to launch an investigation into the matter of a board member receiving a secretly recorded staff meeting, the Ontario School Board of Directors considers the matter final.
However, that is not the case with some or all of the teachers who signed a second complaint over the matter, according to information received from Ryan Roulston, who is the president of the union at Ontario High School. Some teachers have contacted law enforcement officials regarding the matter. Additionally, they contacted the Oregon School Boards Association.
“We have reached out to OSBA to provide a second opinion on this matter to our Board …” Roulston said in an email on Monday.
On Feb. 25, he told the newspaper that they had already received a reply from OSBA.
“In short, the reply was that the decision of our Board is final,” he said. “Teachers are not without other, more local steps we can take to change the minds on our Board, but it does seem that this decision on this specific issue is ‘set in stone’ as they say.”
The teachers first reached out to the board over the matter on Jan. 28, alleging a staff member secretly recorded a staff meeting then went to the home of Derrick Draper, a member of the board, to give him that recording.
Because the board has opted not to do anything further about the issue, some teachers are aiming to find out whether Draper potentially violated the law.
“Some teachers have reached out to law enforcement about the apparent illegalities surrounding how this recorded was obtained,” Roulston said. “This was discussed as a staff as an option that some people could pursue if they felt so inclined, but no group action has been taken beyond simple sending our letters to [Ontario Police Department] at the same time.”
One thing he wanted to make clear was that the steps being taken were officially done by OHS staff, not the union membership.
“It might seem like splitting hairs, but there are some more specific steps the Association will take (such as the more formal polling of and voting by Union members) that have not happened because this is not your typical sort of complaint,” Roulston explained in an email.
This is because the issues at hand are an alleged crime and violations of board policies, versus a contractual issue, the latter of which is where the union’s legal power is focused, he said.
“The issue at hand is an alleged crime as well as violations of Board policies and as thus this situation should not be consider to be the Union taking action simply because I happen to be both the President and an OHS teacher who has been personally and professional affected by this violation,” Roulston said.
When asked whether the board would reconsider an investigation during its Feb. 22 meeting, Corn in an email on Feb. 12 said it was “unlikely this letter will be added to the agenda as the board previously took action on the matter at its last meeting and this appears to be a request to reconsider the Board’s decision.”
What's next for staff?
Roulston said the next steps staff can take "are the same as any Ontario community members; we basically have two options:
1. Letters and public comments can help change the minds of the Board.
2. When that fails, we can elect new Directors to the Board who seem like a better fit for our community.
Roulston said it is "far too early" for him to comment on who the association might support or which seats they would look to replace, however, he said it was clear, staff had "already exhausted all the detailed steps involved in option #1."
To this he said the Association leadership will be discussing the idea of seeking a change in board members at its next meeting.
"Obviously, only Ontario resident teachers can vote in the actual election for the Board and all people are free to vote for whatever candidate they personally feel will best represent their vision for Ontario School District, but it is not unheard of for local teachers' unions to formally endorse a candidate for School Board nor is it a surprise when such an endorsement carries a lot of weight with the larger community," Roulston said.
He reiterated that no formal steps have been taken in that direction at this point, "but it is an option we are aware of and are planning to look more closely at in the near future."
Terms are expiring for four Ontario School Board Members, three of whom ran unopposed in the last election (Renae Corn, Blanca Rodriguez and Derrick Draper) and one of whom (Craig Geddes) was selected by the board to fill the seat vacated by then-Chairman Mike Blackaby in July of 2020, who said he resigned from the board because they would not release findings of fact from an investigation regarding a tort claim filed by Director Eric Evans earlier that year.
Open seats for the school board will be filled during the Special District Elections on May 18. Candidates interested in filing need to file a declaration of candidacy or nominating petition with the county elections department by March 18.
As of Feb. 25, Jeff Schauer had filed for Position 2, a 4-year seat held by Renae Corn. Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter confirmed at the end of the day Thursday, no other candidates have yet filed for the Ontario School Board of Directors.
