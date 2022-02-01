Ontario gets clean audit for 2020-21 fiscal year

Ontario City Council President Ken Hart, third from left, initiates a round of applause for Finance Director Kari Ott during the council's meeting on Jan. 25. The reason: no budget violations in the audit completed for Fiscal Year 2020-21, which wrapped up June 30, 2021. Such findings are rare, according to CPA Chelsea Hewitt who delivered the news to the council that night.
ONTARIO — Ahead of the city’s preliminary budget meeting tonight, the Ontario City Council heard good financial news, as delivered at its Jan. 25 meeting in the annual financial report for the 2020-21 fiscal year by CPA Chelsea Hewitt, from Connected Professional Accountants out of La Grande.
Pointing out items in the governance letter, Hewitt said there were no disagreements with management and no journal entries, which reflect if accounting is being done accurately or if big adjustments are needed.
“We are not making any at all this year,” Hewitt told the council. “This is almost unheard of. [City Finance Director] Kari Ott does an awesome job.”
She said that due to Ott’s accuracy, the council can rely on the data she presents them at the council meetings.
Another item that Hewitt wanted to draw the council’s attention to was the net positive increase from the prior fiscal year, by almost $2.5 million “and roughly the same” in the 2019-21 fiscal year. The biggest overall increase was in the General Fund, she noted, which increased by about $4 million.
At the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year, the General Fund balance was $5.62 million.
She also pointed out that the city received $1.1 million in federal funds in 2020-21.
This included $681,300 from the Federal Aviation Administration for airport improvements; $84,486 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; $332,772 in COVID-19 relief funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and $9,919 from FEMA for disaster grants.
Hewitt also pointed out the Oregon Auditor report, in which auditors have to disclose any findings to the state such as budget violations, highway fund violations or anything done with contracts.
“I think this is the first year since I have been doing this that we have not had one finding,” she said. “A huge kudos to your staff and everything done to follow the guidelines. There was not even one budget violation — which, if it’s over $1, we have to report. It’s almost unheard of.”
Following her presentation, Council President Ken Hart said as a former auditor, he knows they never get much praise. He then thanked Ott, and asked her to stand up so the council could give her a round of applause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.