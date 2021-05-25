Ontario-Fruitland overpass discussion continues

ONTARIO
The discussion of a second bridge between Ontario and Fruitland is going beyond the local area, as Ontario officials seek to build support at regional and state levels.
At the request of Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, the matter was brought up during a joint meeting of the Southeast Area Commission on Transportation and the Northeast Area Commission on Transportation, representing the eastern most counties in Oregon, including Malheur County.
It was agreed that it will take several years to get the project off the ground. However, it was decided by commission members participating in the meeting by virtual conference to begin laying the groundwork.
That will begin with letters of support, signed by commission chairs which will be sent on to the Oregon Transportation Commission.
The bridge is being promoted as an extension of Ontario’s Southeast 18th Avenue that would link up to Fruitland’s West First Avenue.
One of the issues to be addressed is where the structure would touch down in Ontario.
SEACT member Alan Daniels said, according to his memory from bridge discussions in the past, there were concerns about soils. Craig Sipp, Region 5 manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said there is also I-84 to deal with.
It was agreed it will take state and federal funds to get the bridge construction, how that would fit in with effort to build a new bridge on Interstate 5 over the Columbia River at Portland is an issue.
In addition to the letter from the area Commissions on Transportation, the Ontario City Council has planned to send letters seeking support from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, state lawmakers in both Idaho and Oregon, and federal lawmakers from both states. The bridge project is in the Ontario Transportation System Plan and with the growth of both Ontario and Fruitland both cities have recognized the need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.