Ontario Fire and Rescue Department personnel collect donations during its annual “Fill the Boot” event in mid-October in Ontario. The event saw $16,026 collected to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which fights to free individuals from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Ontario Fire Department Chief Terry Leighton honors members of the Ontario Fire Department, who participated in fundraising efforts for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Screenshot via Zoom
ONTARIO — Ontario Fire Department Chief Terry Leighton held a presentation during the Ontario City Council’s first regular meeting of the month on Jan. 11. The purpose was to honor staff members in his departments assisting last year in fundraising efforts for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot program.
The department raised $16,077 for the MDA and was notified by a letter from the Regional Director Fire Fighter Partnerships of Muscular Dystrophy Association Sabrina Allen that the OFD was the top collection department in the state of Oregon in 2021.
The state of Oregon overall raised $72,000 for MDA.
Allen expressed her appreciation to the OFD in her letter that was obtained by the Argus.
She said that thanks to the “efforts,” of OFD Member Jared Gammage’s help to coordinate the Fill the Boot campaign last year and that it would “make a life-saving difference for our families living with the challenges of a neuromuscular disease.”
Allen said thanks to the fire departments efforts across the state of Oregon, “MDA has been able to fund research directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases.”
She said, “In just the past six years, 15 drugs have been approved through the FDA to treat diseases in MDA’s program,” and that “These therapies are life-changing for MDA families where walking, talking and even breathing can be difficult.
Leighton also thanked Gammage during the presentation saying that he “Cannot thank enough Jared for his efforts to coordinate … thank you for rising to the challenge.”
In an email to the Argus on Jan. 12, Leighton said that he was “Proud to be a part of this organization and community,” and that, “to be able to be the top fundraiser for MDA and from a small community and department compared to some of the much larger cities and departments is just amazing.”
Leighton said that he was “Willing to bet that in the past 5 years our association and community has raised about 50,000 dollars for MDA.”
