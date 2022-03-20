These photos are from the essentials weekend at the Ontario Public Safety training center on March 5-6. There were about 50 students and 15 instructors and facilitators, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton.
These photos are from the essentials weekend at the Ontario Public Safety training center on March 5-6. There were about 50 students and 15 instructors and facilitators, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton.
Photos courtesy Ontario Fire Department
According to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, there were about 15 instructors and facilitators at the training.
About 50 firefighters from Vale, Nyssa, Fruitland, New Plymouth, Payette, Weiser, Emmett, Sand Hollow and Ontario participated in training Marh 12-13.
The Ontario Public Safety training training center is at 55 N.E. Second, the city of Ontario’s former Public Works facility.
ONTARIO — A training weekend was held at the Ontario Public Safety Training Center on March 5-6 with agencies from throughout the Western Treasure Valley attending. According to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton this included about 50 firefighters from Vale, Nyssa, Fruitland, New Plymouth, Payette, Weiser, Emmett, Sand Hollow and Ontario, along with 15 instructors and facilitators.
The training center is at 55 N.E. Second, the city of Ontario’s former Public Works facility. The Ontario City Council recently allocated the surplus property for that purpose.
The facility, which will be used by first responders from throughout the region, was expected to be built out over the next three years with the largest cost coming in the final year. However, in recent meeting the Ontario Budget Committee decided to use $182,500 from the American Rescue Plan Act to fully fund that build out in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Leighton said he initially thought it could be done for about $75,000, but that $200,000 would give them “the Cadillac option” for the build out.
A caveat is tied to the funding for the facility. That is for Leighton to get written commitments from those who might use it for ongoing finances to support the annual operation costs, which will be about $6,500 per year.
The marquee outside the Ontario Fire Department at City Hall now features a thank you to the budget committee for its support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.