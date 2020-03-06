Ontario fire chief touts luau theme for Saturday’s firefighter fundraiser

Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton dressed the part to showcase the luau theme of this year’s fundraiser for the department during the Ontario City Council Work Session on Thursday. Leighton said the 41st annual Firefighter Benefit Dance is from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. The event raises money for equipment for the volunteer fire department. There will be a live auction, silent auction and dessert auction, as well as live music and a tri-tip dinner.

