Ontario fire chief delivers ‘amazing’ fiscal news to council

This photos is from an essentials training weekend held at the Ontario Public Safety training center in March. The state has allocated $328,000 for the Ontario Oregon Regional Training Facility, per an update from outgoing Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton at the Sept. 25 City Council meeting.
ONTARIO — “I have some amazing news,” Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton told members of the Ontario City Council at their meeting on Sept. 27.
After passing out information packets to each member, he explained that Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is granting Ontario $328,000 for its new public safety training center. This means that the city of Ontario will be saving some of the money that was budgeted for 2022-23 to build out the center. The council dedicated $182,500 from the American Rescue Plan Act to get the work done with the caveat that other entities pitch in funding. And many who already have will be getting paid back, the chief said.
In a walk-through of the facility with the newspaper in September, Leighton discussed the layout and goals for future use of the facility, stating “I’m so excited to see all this happen.”
The facility includes a registration area; security cameras and alarms; a resource room; a computer lab; ADA bathrooms and a shower; a classroom that can be partitioned into two classrooms; a dual-usage meeting/conference room; a break area with microwave, refrigerator and table; a future museum room that will be set up in an old office; a workshop area; a backup generator in case something happens at City Hall and them need a backup emergency operations center or incident command for big police events; a multi-level tower good for high-angle rescues; a DOT driver test course, and more.
“We’ve been so blessed,” Leighton said of the donations and in-kind contributions that have helped in building out the facility. This includes donations from Weiser, Nyssa, New Plymouth and Payette fire departments. “All of them are supporting us so much.”
Eventually, a building that comprises five metal cargo containers will be set up where the tiny house shelters used to be before they were relocated to the property adjacent to Origins Faith. That metal building will be used for technical rescue training in a controlled setting.
“One of my dreams is also to eventually have a rail spur,” Leighton said.
He pointed out that a Union Pacific track runs right behind the facility. A spur would give first responders a chance prepare for emergencies involving train cars right next to the facility, which would be a win-win for the city and UP, Leighton said.
Leighton explained that he met with the top State Fire Marshal about three or four months ago. When she learned of the training center, she urged Leighton to ask for money.
The funding, which is a grant, is a “huge gift,” and “a godsend,” Leighton said. It will come in four or five different phases, with the first phase of $150,000 covering a lot of work that already was done and helping pay to sealcoat the parking lot.
With the relief, the city will only have to pay for operational or maintenance costs. Those are anticipated to be about $6,500 per year.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill asked whether the city had to match any of the grant. Leighton explained that was not a need. Furthermore, he said state officials are encouraged about the opportunity to train firefighters on the eastern side of the state, noting that many already have come here from the other side of the state to train. As such, the Oregon State Fire Marshal may store a cache of training equipment at Ontario’s training center.
The training center is at 55 N.E. Second, the city of Ontario’s former Public Works facility. The council this year allocated the surplus property for that purpose.
The facility, which is used by first responders from throughout the region and state, was expected to be built out over the next three years with the largest cost coming in the final year. However, 2022-23 Ontario Budget Committee meetings, it was decided to use $182,500 from the American Rescue Plan Act to fully fund that build out in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Leighton said he initially thought it could be done for about $75,000, but that $200,000 would give them “the Cadillac option” for the build out.
Leighton is the outgoing fire chief, with his last day expected to be Oct. 18. He is retiring after nearly six years in Ontario and more with 40 overall as a firefighter.
Council President Ken Hart expressed his gratitude for Leighton’s work on writing the grant.
“Thank you, on your way out,” he said.
With that, the council agreed unanimously on a roll-call vote to sign the intergovernmental agreement to receive the grant from the state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.