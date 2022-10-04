Ontario fire chief delivers ‘amazing’ fiscal news to council

This photos is from an essentials training weekend held at the Ontario Public Safety training center in March. The state has allocated $328,000 for the Ontario Oregon Regional Training Facility, per an update from outgoing Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton at the Sept. 25 City Council meeting.

 Ontario Fire Department photo

ONTARIO — “I have some amazing news,” Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton told members of the Ontario City Council at their meeting on Sept. 27.

After passing out information packets to each member, he explained that Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is granting Ontario $328,000 for its new public safety training center. This means that the city of Ontario will be saving some of the money that was budgeted for 2022-23 to build out the center. The council dedicated $182,500 from the American Rescue Plan Act to get the work done with the caveat that other entities pitch in funding. And many who already have will be getting paid back, the chief said.



