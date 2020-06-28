ONTARIO — City of Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton recently shared a hot topic with the community on Facebook about training with the use of drones.
In an email received on Wednesday afternoon, Leighton explained more about the program and recent developments with it.
“We have had a drone program in our department for the past year. We have been able to use it at a few different fires and also used it to help out law enforcement on a couple of incidents. This past month we received a grant from the Randy Carpenter Memorial fund to purchase a simulator program to train people [to] work with the drone,” stated Leighton.
He said that Brule Lehman, chief sUAS (Small Unmanned Aircraft System) pilot for Ontario Fire and Rescue department, would have even more information regarding this program.
Lehman provided additional information regarding the program in an email received on Wednesday evening.
“Small unmanned aircraft can accomplish tasks faster, more efficiently, at a lower cost, and in many cases more safely. A drone is a data collection device that can be used as a decision making tool. The applications go well beyond simply finding a missing person or getting a bird’s eye view. Ontario Fire and Rescue Department has accepted the challenge to train pilots, adopt policy and develop a legally operating sUAS team,” said Lehman.
Lehman explained that using a drone to survey the site of an incident can reduce the risk of injury to first responders as well as give crucial information to the incident commander for planning response activities. He also said that recent uses of drones by law enforcement have proven their value by monitoring suspects during volatile situations like a stand-off. Lehman said in situations like these, drones can provide information while minimizing personal risk.
Lehman has experience with drones and has seen changes in the technology since he cultivated his own interest. Since then, he has had the chance to gain more skills in this field.
“I have been flying drones recreationally since 2016. The technology has improved greatly in the last four years. September of 2018, I had the opportunity to attend a three day classroom training for drone operations in Bend, OR. This was offered to me by our fire chief Terry Leighton and sponsored by Special Districts Association of Oregon. This is the insurance organization of which our Ontario Rural Fire Protection District is a member,” explained Lehman.
He said that he received his FAA remote pilot certification in 2018 and that this was the first step toward developing a drone program for Ontario Fire and Rescue. Lehman continued saying that in December of that year, he was granted a “daylight waiver.” What this waiver means is that is allows him to operate “a drone after sunset and before sunrise.”
“July of last year the Ontario fire department purchased a DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise dual. This aircraft is capable of high definition video as well as thermal imaging. The two images can be mixed for an amazing overview of the incident,” explained Lehman.
“This aircraft is a very good tool for situational awareness. Eyes in the sky offer a huge help to firefighters and their safety. We have also assisted local agencies with incidents where a drone provided overview and search needs as requested.”
What’s next?
Lehman said that the next step in the plan is to train and acquire drone pilots and in order to accomplish this, there has to be flight training.
“With the received funding via a grant provided by the Randy Carpenter Memorial foundation we have purchased the DJI Flight Simulator Enterprise Version,” he said.
“This gives pilots the opportunity to fly the aircraft using the real controller in a virtual environment. Time spent can be counted as flight time to remain competent and fresh without risk. The software has everything from basic skills to search and rescue scenarios. It really is an amazing experience.”
Lehman acknowledged that not all training can be done virtually.
“The Ontario Rural Fire Protection District Board authorized the purchase of a training drone. The DJI Mavic Mini is a small very capable compact drone that offers the pilot great stability and with attached prop guards a safe way to practice indoors without the risk of prop damage if it happens to bump or bounce off something. This compact drone can also be used as a quick deploy drone and our plan is to carry it on the chiefs vehicle unit 105 where it can be deployed if needed on an emergency scene,” Lehman explained.
He wanted to draw attention to the support of the City of Ontario, Ontario Fire and Rescue, Ontario Rural Fire Protection District Board members and the Randy Carpenter Memorial Foundation for making it possible to integrate these tools into the department for use in the area.
“Their [number one] goal is helping firefighters come home safe,” stated Lehman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.