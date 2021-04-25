ONTARIO
Members of the Ontario FFA Chapter, which is part of the Snake River FFA District, have placed first, second or third in every contest except one within the district this year, according to information received from FFA leaders at the Ontario High School. The accomplishment is notable, as the district grew from six schools in 2019-20 to 11 in the 2020-21 school year.
Other schools in the district include Adrian, Burns, Dayville, Harper, Grant Union, Jordan Valley, Nyssa, Prairie City, Vale and Crane.
State finals
Some of the students who made it to state earned proficiency awards, and as such will go on to compete at nationals. This includes Adriana Farias, 1. Agricultural Communications; Eddie Rodriguez, 6. Agricultural Processing; Lance Trees, 7. Agricultural Sales – Entrepreneurship; and Kara Matsumura, 44.Veterinary Science.
Proficiency State Finalists included Monica Gomez, 2. Agricultural Education; Rance Prentiss, 9. Agricultural Services; Emma Navarrete, 17. Diversified Agricultural Production; Emma Smith, 21. Diversified Livestock Production; Hailee Pearson, 24. Equine Science – Placement; and Rance Prentiss, 29.Goat Production.
Brienne Kemble is among the top eight in the state in the creed contest and Kinsley Kemble is in the top 22 in the state for the CO-Op Quiz.
Kinsley Kemble was selected to represent the entire state by chairing the nominations committee.
Ontario’s farm business management team, comprising Adriana Farias, Amy Cerezo, Yurida Sosa, Mary Galindo and Kamryn Palomo, earned second place.
Roderick McAuley earned first place in beginning public speaking and Ella Draper earned first place in sophomore public speaking.
Mayson Bell ranked among the top 4 in the state with the state star placement award.
Additionally, four students received American Degrees this year, including Katie Tensen, Capri Bezona, Will Turner and Kiera Dwyer.
The road to state
In the state semi-finals, also known as sectionals, Kinsley Kemble competed in job interview and advance public speaking.
Ella Draper earned first place in sophomore public speaking, which qualified her to compete at state, and Rance Prentiss earned third place in that category.
Ontario’s Beginning Parliamentary Procedure team, comprising Elayna Draper,
Brienne Kemble, Whitney Harris, Lupita Arizmendi-Sanchez, Emma Goldthorpe, Samantha Beltcher and Matteo Walker, earned third place.
Also securing a first-place win and qualifying for state were Roderick McAuley in beginning public speaking and Brienne Kemble in creed.
Competing on the advanced parliamentary procedure team were Kinsley Kemble, Henry Garrett, Paige Eidson, Monica Gomez, Michael Gomez and Rance Prentiss.
The road to semi-finals
During regular season competition, Ontario FFA members did very well, too. Ontario teams took first place in advanced dairy judging, beginning job interview, info contest, beginning and advanced ag sales and beginning and advanced parliamentary procedure; second place in advanced job interview and farm business management; third place in beginning dairy judging, beginning and advanced soils and beginning job interviews and fourth and fifth in job interview district finals.
Individual members earning first place during the season included Rance Prentiss for sophomore public speaking, Kinsley Kemble for advanced public speaking and co-op and Brienne Kemble for creed.
Those earning second place included Kinsley Kemble for job interview district finalas, Roderick McAuly for beginning public speaking and Ella Draper for sophomore public speaking.
Zachary Ferguison earned third place in extemp and Katelyn Barker earned fourth place for advanced public speaking.
